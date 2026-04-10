Badoni joins Rahul, Pooran in LSG's 1000-run club

Ayush Badoni crossed the 1000-run milestone for LSG, underlining his consistency with a match-defining knock in a thrilling chase against KKR.

IMAGE: Ayush Badoni scored a 34-ball 54 against KKR in their match-winning chase on Thursday. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Ayush Badoni found his way into the record books by becoming only the third batter to score 1000 runs in the Indian Premier League for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Badoni achieved this feat during his side's win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata on Thursday.

The right-handed batter needed 25 runs going into the match to join the 1000-run club, and he achieved the milestone in the 12th over of LSG's innings in the 182-run chase.

He also became the second Indian batter to score 1000 runs for LSG after KL Rahul. Badoni now has 1029 runs under his belt in 59 matches at an average of 26.38.

Former West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran joined Rahul in the elite list last year, and now Badoni has also joined the 1000-run club. Badoni played a very handy innings for his side as he slammed 54 off 34 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes.