'Pant must take responsibility': Kaif slams LSG skipper after tight win

Team needed him till the end, says former India player Mohammed Kaif while questioning Rishabh Pant's approach despite LSG's last-ball win over KKR.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants' Rishabh Pant walks back after being dismissed for 10 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Key Points Mohammed Kaif criticises Rishabh Pant's captaincy and consistency, urging him to take more responsibility.

Mukul Choudhary's match-winning innings showcases the potential of LSG's young players.

LSG's victory demonstrates their growing depth and reduced reliance on star players.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has criticised Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant despite the team's win over Kolkata Knight Riders, saying the keeper-batter must improve his game awareness and take more responsibility for consistent results.

Despite Pant's knock of 10 runs and a poor top-order performance, LSG managed to win a last-ball thriller by three wickets in Kolkata on Thursday, thanks to Mukul Choudhary's half-century.

'...the team needed him to stay till the end,' Kaif said on Star Sports.

Pant's form has been inconsistent, with two below-par scores sandwiching a half-century in his first three outings.

Kaif flagged the issue, noting that a player of his experience should look to anchor the chase and avoid giving away his wicket cheaply.

'He is an experienced player, having been in the IPL since 2016. The situation when he came out to bat was not particularly difficult. LSG had already scored 41 in the first five overs. One batter needed to take responsibility and bat through the chase. That role was meant for Pant.

'As captain, if you don't take responsibility, you cannot help your team win games. Yes, he did well against SRH, but he needs to find consistency. Playing one good knock and then failing in the next few games is not enough. He has to read the match situation better and learn when to shift gears,' Kaif added.

'A captain's job is to stay till the end in a chase, and that is something Pant must work on,' Kaif advised Pant.