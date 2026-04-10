Mukul credits Pant's chat for match-winning blitz in LSG's win

'Stop overthinking': Mukul Choudhary reveals how Rishabh Pant's advice helped him deliver a stunning match-winning knock for LSG against KKR.

IMAGE: LSG's Mukul Chowdhary smashed a 27-run 54 in their tight win over KKR in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Key Points Mukul Choudhary revealed Rishabh Pant’s advice helped him stay calm during the chase.

Pant told Mukul to stop overthinking and trust his natural game.

Mukul emphasised calmness and batting deep as key to his improved performances.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Mukul Choudhary has revealed how captain Rishabh Pant's chat calmed him during their successful chase of 182 in a narrow win over Kolkata Knigjht Riders in Kolkata on Thursday.

IPL 2026: A Star Is Born: Meet LSG's Match-Winner Mukul Choudhary!

Choudhary said a conversation with skipper Pant helped him overcome overthinking.

He also said that the captain advised him to trust his natural game, focus on the basics, and avoid unnecessary pressure, guidance that the batter believes made a key difference in his performance.

Choudhary produced one of the standout finishes of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. He played a key role in his LSG's stellar victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

He slammed 54 runs off 27 balls, laced with seven sixes and two fours. His stellar performance guided LSG to a three-wicket win in a final-ball thriller.

"The main thing is calmness. Over the last one or two years, earlier I used to rush a bit, but in the past few months, I've worked on this in practice, so that I want to bat as long as possible. If I take the game till the end, I believe I can win it for my team," Mukul said at the post-match press conference.

"Even in the last match, I played 4 to 5 balls, I didn't get out, but I wasn't timing it well. So I spoke to Rishabh bhai. He told me that I was overthinking, thinking I would do this, I would do that. He said don't think so much.

• 10 Nail-Biting Finishes In IPL history

"Just focus on your job, your process, what you've always done. If you overthink, you'll feel pressure. Watch the ball. When you hit it, you hit it well. I believe in you, but you need to believe in yourself too," he added.

Choudhary stitched a vital 50-run stand with Avesh Khan. Choudhary and Avesh Khan's unbeaten 54-run stand was also the highest for the 8th wicket or lower in a successful IPL chase.

In a unique match-winning effort, Mukul scored 52 of those runs, while Avesh played his part with 1*(3) at the other end.