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Kartik Sharma repaying Chennai Super Kings faith

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May 03, 2026 10:21 IST

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Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming is encouraged by Kartik Sharma's turnaround; the young player's recent performance has boosted the team's IPL campaign.

Chennai Super Kings batter Kartik Sharma celebrates after reaching his half century during the IPL match against Mumbai Indians, at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings batter Kartik Sharma celebrates after reaching his half century during the IPL match against Mumbai Indians, at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Saturday. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points

  • Kartik Sharma, signed for a high price, initially struggled in the IPL.
  • Sharma's unbeaten 54 helped CSK secure a victory against Mumbai Indians.
  • Coach Stephen Fleming praised Sharma's improved temperament and performance.
  • CSK management supported Sharma by connecting him with MS Dhoni and a mental-skills coach.
  • Sharma's form eases concerns after Ayush Mhatre's injury.

Chennai Super Kings are beginning to see strong returns from young talent in addition to their experienced core in the Indian Premier League, with coach Stephen Fleming encouraged by Kartik Sharma's turnaround after a slow start to the season.

Kartik, 20, was signed for 142 million rupees ($1.5 million) at the IPL auction last year, making him the joint most-expensive uncapped Indian player, alongside all-rounder Prashant Veer.

 

But the youngster struggled early on, managing only 58 runs from his first five matches.

Kartik Sharma's Winning Innings

Chennai trusted him again on Saturday, and Kartik repaid that faith with an unbeaten 54 alongside captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (67 not out) to guide the side to an eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians while chasing 160 in 18.1 overs.

"It is a big stage no matter what they've been doing at domestic level," Fleming told reporters.

"They can have all the talent in the world, but the temperament is what we're looking for.

Kartik's "introduction was tough at the start and then he had a little bit of time out. He worked hard and today was a good reward for that... We're really pleased and proud of what he did today."

The Role of Mentorship in Sharma's Success

Chennai's management has also helped Kartik cope with the pressure of his price tag by encouraging him to spend time with former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and mental-skills coach David Reid.

"The mental aspect of staying calm and understanding what the mind and body are doing is reasonably untapped in this competition," Fleming said.

"We have had one of the best in MS Dhoni, who has been as calm as anyone can be in winning games. So learning from him but also understanding a little bit more of the science around it."

Impact on Chennai Super Kings

Kartik's timely return to form has eased concerns for the five-time champions, who have lost 18-year-old Ayush Mhatre - their most prolific batter - to a hamstring injury.

Sixth-placed Chennai will next play Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Source: REUTERS
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