HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Ruturaj Gaikwad strikes form, CSK reap the rewards

Ruturaj Gaikwad strikes form, CSK reap the rewards

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 03, 2026 13:47 IST

x

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming believes Ruturaj Gaikwad's return to form with the bat has significantly improved his captaincy and decision-making.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

IMAGE: After a wretched run in the first half of IPL 2026, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 74 not out and 67 not out in the last two games as Chennai Super Kings won three out of their last five. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points

  • Stephen Fleming credits Ruturaj Gaikwad's improved batting form for his enhanced captaincy and decision-making skills.
  • Gaikwad's recent scores of 74 not out and 67 not out have significantly boosted his confidence and performance.
  • CSK's coach highlights the importance of a captain's batting form in influencing their decision-making abilities.
  • Fleming praises the strategic use of Impact Player Kartik Sharma, whose half-century contributed to CSK's victory.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has shown a lot of consistency in his decision-making and a lot of it could be attributed to his return to form as a batter, says Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming.

Gaikwad, who had a wretched run during the first half of IPL 2026, has now scored 74 not out and 67 not out in the last two games and CSK have won three out of their last five games to remain in the sixth position in points table.

 

Gaikwad's Improved Performance

"Yeah, he's getting better each game. It was a bit of a slow start as we were trying to form the bowling patterns at different grounds as we played away for the first couple of games. But the last few games he's been excellent," Fleming said after CSK beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets on Saturday.

CSK's coach for the past 18 seasons also felt that Gaikwad's good show with the bat has also helped him gain confidence as a captain.

"One of the key things that helps your captaincy is batting well. And he's found a bit of form in the last two games. And that's, I think, coincided with some good decision-making. So managing those two and being positive about both if one's not working well is really important," Fleming said.

Pressure on Gaikwad

He admitted that Gaikwad the batter was under stress as he had failed to cross 30 in his first seven games.

"So he (Gaikwad) was under a lot of pressure. More so with the bat, but also it flows into questioning some of the captaincy," Fleming added.

Impact Player Strategy

Fleming was also happy that they could make the best use of an Impact Player by sending in Kartik Sharma at the right time and the Rs 14 crore-plus worth youngster responded well with an unbeaten half-century in a 160-run chase.

"We knew there was going to be more than two or three overs of bounce and seam. So using the impact player in a positive way by getting a batter up early rather than waiting until 8 or 9 was different. But if he's going to make an impact, he's better than get him in there if it's going to be tough."

Kartik Sharma's Potential

Kartik didn't make much of an impression in the first few games but things looked far better as he took control and dominated the MI bowling and even hit Hardik Pandya for a big six.

"He's a fine player and he was expensive in the auction because others see that as well. And tonight it was good to see the temperament as well as the skill on show. And he will just get better and better.

"So it's a nice spot (No. 4) for him. And the timing was right. So we're really pleased and proud of what he did today," Fleming added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

SKY Fails Again: IPL 2026 Turns Sour
SKY Fails Again: IPL 2026 Turns Sour
Struggle To Statement: Kartik Sharma Scripts CSK Win
Struggle To Statement: Kartik Sharma Scripts CSK Win
Kartik Sharma repaying Chennai Super Kings faith
Kartik Sharma repaying Chennai Super Kings faith
Mumbai Indians Face Lucknow Super Giants In Crucial IPL Clash
Mumbai Indians Face Lucknow Super Giants In Crucial IPL Clash
Hardik rues lack of momentum as MI crash to 7th loss
Hardik rues lack of momentum as MI crash to 7th loss

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 3

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

VIDEOS

Miss India Sadhvi Sail Receives Hero's Welcome in Goa3:44

Miss India Sadhvi Sail Receives Hero's Welcome in Goa

Man Climbs Washington Bridge Demanding End to Iran War0:32

Man Climbs Washington Bridge Demanding End to Iran War

Manali's Cool Weather Attracts Heavy Tourist Influx to Solang Valley1:47

Manali's Cool Weather Attracts Heavy Tourist Influx to...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO