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Never been so fearful of a 15-year-old: Jamieson on Sooryavanshi

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 02, 2026 18:58 IST

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Kyle Jamieson admits feeling pressure facing 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as Delhi Capitals chase a record 226 to beat Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026.

Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 

IMAGE: Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Photograph: IPL/X

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Kyle Jamieson reflected on the on-field duel with Rajasthan Royals' (RR) opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during their IPL 2026 encounter in Jaipur, acknowledging that the youngster's growing reputation and recent form created an unusual sense of pressure despite detailed pre-match preparation.

Key Points

  • Delhi Capitals pacer Kyle Jamieson admitted feeling unusual pressure facing 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
  • Jamieson said Sooryavanshi’s rising reputation and form made the contest intense despite prior planning.
  • The New Zealand pacer dismissed the youngster early and celebrated animatedly.
  • Jamieson was later handed a demerit point and warning for a Level 1 breach of the IPL Code of Conduct.
 

In a video released by the IPL, Jamieson said the intensity of the situation, along with the batter's rising stature, made the moment stand out for him.

The comments came after Jamieson bowled the 15-year-old early in the innings. Following the dismissal, the pacer was seen celebrating in an animated manner.

Jamieson said, "I'm up here. I don't think I've ever been so fearful of a 15-year-old kid in my life. But yeah, we have obviously done a bit of planning leading into the game, and it was just nice that it paid off."

On Saturday Jamieson was handed one demerit point and issued a warning for breaching Level 1 of the IPL Code of Conduct during the DC vs RR clash. The Delhi pacer was found to be close to the Royals opener in an aggressive manner, which could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the batter.

DC pulled off a record 226-run chase, their highest in IPL history, to defeat RR by seven wickets. A 110-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka set up the chase, before Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma finished the job with five balls remaining.

Earlier, Riyan Parag (90) and Donovan Ferreira (47*) powered RR to 225/6, while Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets. The win was DC's fourth of the season, placing them sixth on the table, while RR remained fourth.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho

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