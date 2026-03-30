IPL 2026: CSK Collapse for 127 as Rajasthan Royals Exploit Conditions

Rajasthan Royals bowl out CSK for 127 in IPL 2026 opener as Jadeja, Archer and Burger exploit conditions; Sanju Samson fails on debut.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer celebrates the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad during their IPL 2026 opener in Guwahati on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals made good use of the overhead conditions to bowl out a sluggish Chennai Super Kings for 127 in their Indian Premier League opener in Guwahati on Monday.

It was a forgettable batting performance for CSK, who were put in to bat by Riyan Parag considering the pitch had been under cover for a while due to rain.

IMAGE: Nandre Burger celebrates the wicket of Ayush Mhatre. Photograph: BCCI

Both CSK and the Royals, the two bottom placed teams last season, had traded their star players, Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson, ahead of the season.

It was a successful return to the Royals for Jadeja, who struck twice in his opening over.

IMAGE: Nandre Burger celebrates the wicket of Sanju Samson. Photograph: BCCI

Samson, star of India's T20 World Cup triumph, could not fire on his CSK debut. In an attempt to dispatch Nandre Burger over mid-wicket, he saw his off-stumped dislodged with a sharp delivery that seamed away.

Both Burger and Jofra Archer got the ball to talk in the powerplay.

After Nandre got rid of Samson, Archer sent back CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad who backed away to go for an aerial stroke on the off-side only to see his stumps rattled.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Sarfaraz Khan. Photograph: BCCI

Burger was on a hat-trick in the second over after surprising Ayush Mhatre with a bouncer that kissed the batter's gloves on way to the keeper.

Jadeja was introduced in the eighth over and trapped Sarfaraz Khan (17 off 12) in front, with the latter missing a slog sweep.

Another Indian World Cup star Shivam Dube (6 off 4) failed to clear long-off four balls later, leaving CSK at 57-6 in eight overs.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Shivam Dube. Photograph: BCCI

CSK could not find a way back from thereon despite a handy effort from Jamie Overton (43 off 36).

Royals' medium pacer Brijesh Sharma dismissed Kartik Sharma on his debut.

Archer, Burger and Jadeja ended with two wickets a piece.