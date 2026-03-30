IPL 2026: Inside the Making of Teen Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Coach reveals how 15-year-old IPL prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi built his fearless six-hitting game ahead of Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2026 opener.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi is known for an ultra-attacking mindset and clean six-hitting ability. Photograph: BCCI

There is a habit, among the very best, of ignoring limits before they are even explained.

Key Points Vaibhav Suryavanshi emerges as IPL 2026 teen sensation at just 15.

Scored 35-ball century last season — youngest T20 centurion.

Childhood coach Manish Ojha recalls intense academy grind (400-500 balls per session).

Excelled at U-19 World Cup, scoring 175 in final and topping run charts.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi appears to have learned that early.

Ahead of Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 opener against Chennai Super Kings, the spotlight settles once again on a 15-year-old who already bats like the game is running out of time. A 35-ball hundred last season -- the youngest T20 centurion, and the fastest Indian to get there in the IPL — ensured that.

But the origins are less glamorous. They are repetitive. And, by most accounts, relentless.

"In 2018, he came to the academy with his father for the first time. From the start, it was clear he had potential and a real passion for cricket. He always liked to attack while batting and had beautiful timing. In every session, he would play 400-500 balls and wouldn't stop unless I gave him a break,” his childhood coach Manish Ojha said.

The method has never really changed.

“In 2022, during the open net sessions, he was given a 40-over slot to bat, 20 overs from new-ball bowlers and then spinners. I noticed he preferred to play only big, lofted shots. I told him that as he progresses to U-16 and U-19 cricket for his state, he will have to face hundreds of deliveries and play long, because it starts with four-day cricket there. If you go for a big shot on every ball and ignore singles or doubles, you increase your chances of getting out. But he would say, ‘Sir, if I can hit a six on that ball, why take a single?’,” he added.

It is a philosophy that has followed him into bigger arenas.

During IPL trials, targets were set. They rarely lasted.

“For example, in the first over, he was given a target of scoring 18 runs, and he reached it in three balls. After that, he was told that he was playing more shots square of the wicket and was asked to play more on the off-side, and he responded by hitting big shots there as well. In another trial, he was given a target of scoring 24 runs in one over, which he achieved in five balls,” Ojha said.

There were, inevitably, moments that required restraint.

“During the Under-19 World Cup, he was getting out in the 50s and 70s multiple times. He was giving India good starts, but personally, he was not able to finish well. So, I texted him saying everything was going well and that he was playing well, but he just needed to convert those starts into big scores. He was setting himself up for those, but was getting out. I told him that this was the first tournament of his life in which he had not scored a century, and he finally did it in the final, in a big game, when his team needed it the most,” he said.

The response was emphatic — an 80-ball 175 in the final, and a tournament-leading haul.

The numbers are already loud. The approach, louder still.

Now, as another IPL season begins, the question is not whether Suryavanshi will attack.