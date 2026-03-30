Harbhajan criticises KKR for under-using Narine in loss to MI

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has criticised Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy decisions during the Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL match against Mumbai Indians, particularly his handling of Sunil Narine against the in-form Rohit Sharma.

IMAGE: Kartik Tyagi celebrates with wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Harbhajan Singh criticised stand-in captain Rinku Singh for not using Sunil Narine effectively against Rohit Sharma during the KKR vs MI IPL match.

Rohit Sharma's explosive innings of 78 off 38 balls contributed significantly to Mumbai Indians' victory.

Irfan Pathan praised Shardul Thakur's variations and wicket-taking ability despite challenging batting conditions.

Pathan highlighted Shardul Thakur's constant experimentation with different lengths and speeds as key to his success in the IPL.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh criticised Rinku Singh's erroneous captaincy for not using Sunil Narine against a rampaging Rohit Sharma during their IPL match against Mumbai Indians, despite the Trinidadian's strong record against the MI star.

Rinku was standing in for KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane, who had to walk off the field with cramps in the fourth over during Mumbai Indians' innings.

Chasing 221, Rohit smashed 78 off 38 balls while adding 148 in 72 balls with opening partner Ryan Rickelton (81 off 43 balls), as the KKR bowlers were taken to the cleaners on a flat Wankhede surface on Sunday.

'The best match-up was to bowl Sunil Narine in the powerplay, at least one or two overs to target Rohit Sharma early. That was their best chance to pick wickets and put Mumbai under pressure. Instead, Narine didn't even complete his full quota, which shows the captaincy wasn't up to the mark,' Harbhajan told JioStar.

'Credit to Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton. They batted with ease and never let the bowlers settle, but KKR could have handled that phase much better,' Harbhajan added.

Irfan Pathan Praises Shardul Thakur's Bowling

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur finished with 3 for 39 in 4 overs in the match against KKR. Photograph: BCCI

Former India cricketer and cricket pundit, Irfan Pathan was all praise for Shardul Thakur, for his lion-hearted effort as he scalped 3 for 39 on a flat track.

'He's not a bowler who gets intimidated, even when batters are attacking. He keeps coming at you. What stands out is how he uses his variations,' Pathan said.

'Every time he starts his run-up, he's already changing his grip, whether it's for a slower ball, cross-seam, or even a scrambled seam delivery. He's always trying to make something happen.

'He invites batters to go for big shots and thrives on that. He doesn't have express pace or big swing, but he's constantly experimenting, different lengths, speeds, and that's why he keeps picking up wickets,' Pathan concluded.