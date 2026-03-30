IPL 2026: Sanju Samson fails on CSK debut

Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson was dismissed cheaply by Rajasthan Royals' Nandre Burger in their IPL 2026 opener in Guwahati on Monday.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson was bowled out by Rajasthan Royals' Nandre Burger in their IPL 2026 opener in Guwahati on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sanju Samson falls for 6 (7) in IPL 2026 opener for Chennai Super Kings.

Dismissed by Nandre Burger, bowled by a fuller delivery.

First failure in an IPL season opener since 2020.

Chennai Super Kings opener Sanju Samson failed to live up to his billing in their IPL 2026 opener against his former franchise Rajasthan Royals, in Guwahati on Monday.

Samson, who has a reputation of scoring big in IPL season openers, was dismissed for just 6 off 7 balls by RR's paceman Nandre Burger.

Coming out to bat for the first time in CSK's yellows, Samson received a loud reception from the crowd as he came out to bat.

The 30 year old Samson got off to a nervy start, getting beaten off the fourth ball of the first over by Jofra Archer.

His first boundary came off an outside edge off past short third man off an attempted drive.

Samson's stay was cut short by Burger in the very next over when the CSK keeper played across the line as the fuller ball moved away from the batter and went on to hit the top off his off stump.

This is the first time since IPL 2020 that Samson has failed in an IPL opening match. The wicket-keeper batter has for the last six IPL season-openers hit 5 half-centuries and 1 century against Punjab Kings in IPL 2024.

Sanju Samson in his first match of an IPL season since 2020:

2020 - 74 (32) vs CSK

2021 - 119 (63) vs PBKS

2022 - 55 (27) vs SRH

2023 - 55 (32) vs SRH

2024 - 82 not out (52) vs LSG

2025 - 66 (37) vs SRH