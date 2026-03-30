CSK Begin New Era Without Dhoni, Raina in IPL 2026 Opener

CSK begin IPL 2026 without Dhoni and Raina for the first time ever, marking a historic shift as the franchise enters a new era under Ruturaj Gaikwad.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad come out to bat in their IPL match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

For the first time in their history, Chennai Super Kings will walk out without either of their two enduring pillars -- Mahendra Singh Dhoni or Suresh Raina -- when they open their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals.

It is a line drawn between eras.

Key Points Chennai Super Kings to play first-ever match without both Dhoni and Raina.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni ruled out of opening phase due to calf injury.

Suresh Raina retired in 2022, ending long-standing presence.

CSK had always fielded at least one of the two across 277 matches.

Across 277 matches -- spanning the IPL and the now-defunct Champions League T20 -- Super Kings had always fielded at least one of Dhoni or Raina, and usually both. That continuity now breaks.

Raina, the franchise’s former heartbeat in the middle order, stepped away from the game in 2022. Dhoni, still very much present but increasingly sparingly used, will miss the opening phase of this season with a calf strain.

In their absence, a different Chennai takes shape.

Gaikwad-led CSK now is now young and full of potential

Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and bolstered by the arrival of Sanju Samson, the side leans into youth and reinvention. The familiar safety net is gone but what replaces it is potential, untested but unmistakable.

Dhoni, who has been sidelined from IPL 2026 with an injury, has amassed 5,439 runs in the IPL, carved across 242 innings with the calm of a finisher who rarely looks hurried. Even last season, in a struggling campaign, his brief cameos retained their bite.

Raina's imprint runs just as deep -- 5,528 runs, a century, and a legacy as one of the tournament’s most consistent performers.

For nearly two decades, they were Chennai Super Kings. Now, for the first time, the franchise must discover what it looks like without them.