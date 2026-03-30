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Home  » Cricket » Matthew Hayden lauds Shubman Gill's leadership and batting prowess

Matthew Hayden lauds Shubman Gill's leadership and batting prowess

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
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March 30, 2026 21:22 IST

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Gujarat Titans' batting coach Matthew Hayden applauds Shubman Gill's exceptional growth as a batter and leader, attributing his success to clarity of thought and modern confidence in the lead up to IPL 2026.

Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Matthew Hayden praises Shubman Gill's clear understanding of the game and leadership qualities.
  • Gill's confidence and 'swagger' are highlighted as key attributes of his modern approach to cricket.
  • Hayden emphasises Gill's team-oriented mindset and unselfish approach.
  • Gujarat Titans' batting unit is considered strong, with a solid foundation and potential for improvement throughout the season.

Gujarat Titans batting coach Matthew Hayden has lauded skipper Shubman Gill for his growth as a batter and leader, saying the India star's clarity of thought and modern-day confidence have shaped his evolution at the highest level.

GT will face Punjab Kings in their IPL 2026 opener in in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

 

"Yeah, see, Shubman is a very clear speaker of the game, and that says he knew cricket in good stead, obviously at the highest level of cricket and Test cricket," Hayden said.

"He brings a lot of confidence. If you like, he brings a bit of swagger of the modern generation, which I really enjoy, that feeling that he's in control and he's shaping himself and his own destiny.

"But any side that he'll play with, he very unselfishly says, and I've watched him across many different press conferences like this, that it's very team-orientated," the burly opener of yesteryears said on Monday.

Gujarat Titans' Batting Strength

The former Australia opener, who is currently the batting coach of Gujarat Titans, also expressed confidence in the team's batting unit heading into the new season.

"There was no obvious weaknesses last season. There was only just a great foundation from the top three, built through some outstanding middle-order players and finished off as well with the finishes that they did have last year.

"So the metrics are really solid going into this season. The little areas of improvement will come as the tournament wears on," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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