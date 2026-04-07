IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Faces Backlash Over Captaincy Calls

Under scrutiny for his captaincy and batting approach, Ajinkya Rahane faces mounting pressure as cricket experts and fans question his decisions in the latest IPL season.

IMAGE: Controversy hits Ajinkya Rahane over toss choice and comment. Photograph: KKR/X

Key Points Ajinkya Rahane's decision to bat first against Punjab Kings raised eyebrows, with Aaron Finch calling it 'baffling'.

Rahane defended his strike rate after criticism, suggesting some critics have an agenda against him.

Virender Sehwag advised Rahane to remain neutral to both praise and criticism, referencing Sachin Tendulkar's resilience.

Why Is Ajinkya Rahane Facing Criticism?

Kolkata Knight Riders Skipper Ajinkya Rahane's decision to bat first on winning the toss against Punjab Kings in Kolkata on Monday took a lot of people by surprise.

When rain made a brief appearance before the toss of the Indian Premier League match in Kolkata, it was assumed that the captain who won the toss would opt to bowl first, given the conditions.

Rahane's decision, however, immediately raised eyebrows.

But in the end, luck was on his side -- rain forced a washout of the IPL 2026 fixture at the Eden Gardens on Monday, handing the Kolkata Knight Riders a crucial, gift-wrapped point. KKR desperately needed that after two successive defeats.

'You can tell when someone's mind is a little scrambled'

IMAGE: KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane defends style. Photograph: KKR/X

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch called Rahane's decision 'baffling'.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Finch said, 'The one thing you can do is control the controllables. Winning the toss and electing to bat after the wicket has been under cover for a day, when you know there is rain in the air, makes absolutely no sense.'

'How do you arrive at that decision? That is an alarm bell for me. It isn't just about being two wickets down for 25 runs; they shouldn't have been batting at all.' Finch asked,

'When you make the wrong decision despite having all the information, it's similar to a player being out of form. You can tell when someone's mind is a little scrambled. To me, this is a classic case of either overthinking or completely ignoring the facts.'

ALSO READ: Rain washes out KKR vs Punjab Kings clash in Kolkata

The 'Jealousy' Remark: Rahane Responds to Critics

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane had made 67 off 40 balls in KKR's opening match on March 29, 2026. Photograph: KKR/X

Rahane continues to face scrutiny. After KKR's defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he was visibly frustrated when a reporter questioned his strike rate. Scoring just 8 off 10 balls, he bristled at suggestions that his style was flawed. 'I think I have one of the best strike rates so far from 2023,' he said.

'People who are talking about me (are) probably not watching the game or they have a certain agenda against me. They don't like me playing. They don't like to watch me play.'

Rahane had made 67 off 40 balls in KKR's opening match on March 29, which they lost to the Mumbai Indians.

'You guys know what I am doing. Just one bad innings. Not a bad innings, but my intent was that sometimes as a batter you don't get that rhythm, you don't get that flow. People who are talking, they don't understand the game and I think they want me to play a different kind of inning.

'They didn't expect that Ajinkya Rahane will basically improve his game this much. So I am happy they are talking about me, negative or positive either way.

'I am really happy that they are talking, let them talk. But batting-wise, partner-wise, it's been amazing. We have a very good partnership in Mumbai.'

He also explained his approach in the Powerplay.'For six overs, you always look to go fearless cricket. Play fearless cricket with freedom. At times, you will struggle. That's okay, it's important to accept. But I know what I am doing. I know what I did in the past and I back myself rather than thinking about it. Whoever is talking about me, let them talk.'

'People will praise you and criticise you, but you have to be neutral with both'

'I know he is the captain and he was asked why Cameron Green isn't bowling. He didn't have a straight answer for that, so he said to ask Cricket Australia. I can understand that. But if someone is questioning my strike rate or batting style, people will praise you and criticise you, but you have to be neutral with both. Why is there a need to engage in such fights?' asked Virender Sehwag.

'Even Bachchan saab never answered his critics. There couldn't be a bigger example than Tendulkar, one newspaper had even written 'Endulkar'.'

Finch also addressed Rahane's claim that critics were 'jealous', saying it was a poor choice of words for a captain.

'Stop biting back at everyone who criticises you. You are a very good player, and you have a talented team. Continue to be aggressive at the top of the order.

'T20 is a hard game with many ups and downs. You scored 220 in the first game but lost the second; with your backs against the wall, the only way forward is to stay aggressive.'