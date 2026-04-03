IPL 2026: Rahane hits back: 'Critics have agenda against me'

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane defends his IPL strike rate, attributing criticism to jealousy and hidden agendas, while reaffirming his confidence in his aggressive batting style.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane made 67 off 40 balls in KKR's opening match on March 29 when they lost by six wickets to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points Ajinkya Rahane dismisses criticism of his IPL strike rate, claiming detractors have a 'certain agenda' against him.

Rahane suggests that those criticising his performance are 'jealous' of his success.

He highlights his strong strike rate since 2020 and asserts his confidence in his batting approach.

Rahane emphasises the importance of playing 'fearless cricket' in the power play, even if it involves risks.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday said that people talking about his strike rate in the IPL have "certain agenda" against him and are "jealous" about the amount of success he has achieved.

Rahane's strike rate has been a talking point, more so as he opens for KKR in the IPL.

"My strike rate, I think I have one of the best strike rates so far from 2020. People who are talking about me, probably not watching the game or they have certain agenda against me. They don't like me playing," the 37-year-old Rahane said at the post-match press conference after KKR lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 65 runs.

"They don't like to watch me play. The amount of success which I got, I guess they are jealous about me. I am not too worried," said Rahane who made 8 off 10 balls in KKR's 161 all out in 16 overs while chasing 227.

Rahane made 67 off 40 balls in KKR's opening match on March 29 when they lost by six wickets to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede.

"You guys know what I am doing. Just one bad innings. Not a bad innings, but my intent was that sometimes as a batter you don't get that rhythm, you don't get that flow.

"People who are talking, they don't understand the game and I think they want me to play a different kind of inning. They didn't expect that Ajinkya Dhane will basically improve his game this much. So I am happy they are talking about me, negative or positive either way.

"I am really happy that they are talking, let them talk. But batting-wise, partner-wise, it's been amazing. We have a very good partnership in Mumbai."

Rahane on Aggressive Play and Fearless Cricket

He said playing aggressive cricket in power play is risky but he knew what he was doing.

"For six overs, you always look to go fearless cricket. Play fearless cricket with freedom. At times, you will struggle. That's okay. It's important to accept. But I know what I am doing.

"I know what I did in the past and I back myself rather than thinking about it. Whoever is talking about me, let them talk," said the former India Test vice-captain.

Rahane also captained KKR last season. He had a strike rate of 147.73 last season, scoring 390 runs from 13 matches.