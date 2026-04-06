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IPL 2026: KKR's gamble to bat first raises eyebrows after early collapse

By REDIFF CRICKET
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April 06, 2026 22:04 IST

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Ajinkya Rahane's decision to bat first in rain-hit conditions draws criticism after KKR lose early wickets against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026.

Punjab Kings' Xavier Bartlett celebrates taking the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green, caught by Prabhsimran Singh

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Xavier Bartlett celebrates taking the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green, caught by Prabhsimran Singh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane's decision to bat first on winning the toss against Punjab Kings in Kolkata on Monday took a lot of people by surprise.

With rain making a brief appearance before toss of the Indian Premier League match in Kolkata, it was assumed that the captain who won the toss would have opted to bowl first, given the conditions.

Rahane's decision proved costly as Punjab Kings' seamer Xavier Bartlett got the ball to swing and seam, removing opener Finn Allen for 6 and then sent back compatriot Cameron Green (4) in the hut, both caught behind, before rain interrupted play in the fourth over.

 

KKR, who have lost both their opening games this season, made two changes, bringing in Rovman Powell and Navdeep Saini in place of an unwell Sunil Narine and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who has been sidelined for this match due to an injury.

R Ashwin's tweet

However Rahane's call boggled a few and among them was former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who expressed his surprise on X.

'When you know it’s going to be a rain affected game, with an inexperienced bowling attack at your disposal, you choose to bat first. Interesting thought process. #ipl2026,' Ashwin tweeted.

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane and Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer at the toss on Monday

IMAGE: KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane and Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer at the toss on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who is part of the broadcast team said KKR may have been in a quandry over the decision at the toss.

'With the conditions, yes I was surprised (that they decided to bat first), but given that the last five matches the team batting first has won...

'It's very difficult, whether you go with what might happen or whether you go with record of the past few games. They were probably in a conndrum over their decision at the toss,' he said during panel discussion on the broadcast channel during the rain break during the match. 

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