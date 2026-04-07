IPL 2026: Kevin Pietersen Tears Into Cameron Green's IPL Flop

Cameron Green's underwhelming performance in IPL 2026 has sparked debate about his high price tag and role within the Kolkata Knight Riders, as experts question his batting position and lack of bowling contributions.

IMAGE: Cameron Green has scored just 24 runs in three IPL 2026 matches. Photograph: KKR/X

Key Points Cameron Green's poor batting form in IPL 2026 is raising concerns about his value to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Experts like Kevin Pietersen are questioning Green's suitability for a top-order batting position.

Green's lack of bowling contributions further complicates his role in the KKR lineup.

Cameron Greens batting woes continued in IPL 2026.

The Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder lasted just two balls in their clash against the Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens on Monday. He managed to get off the mark with a crisp boundary off Xavier Bartlett, only to edge the very next delivery to the keeper.

Unsurprisingly, the dismissal set social media alight. Fans questioned his form and his hefty Rs 25.20 crore (Rs 252 million) price tag, with many pointing out that while Green has shown glimpses of brilliance in the past, he hasn't been able to deliver consistently on the biggest stage.

Expert Analysis of Green's Performance

Kevin Pietersen didn't mince his words when talking about Green's tough start with Kolkata Knight Riders this season.

In three matches, Green has scored only 24 runs at an average of eight. What's raised even more eyebrows is the fact that he hasn't bowled a single ball yet.

Speaking to JioStar, Pietersen shared a blunt take, 'I won't talk about money (auction price), but I don't think he is good enough for batting at No. 3. He is not bowling. Batting at 3 here and taking on that responsibility. He's a middle-order batter who bowls a bit, and that's what he does.'

KKR have tried moving Green around the order -- he's batted at No.c3 twice and once at No.c4 -- but nothing has really worked so far. His overall T20 form this year hasn't been great either, with 117 runs in seven matches and very little contribution with the ball.

The Specialist Debate

class="rbig"Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar also weighed in, pointing out how crucial it is to have specialists in those limited overseas spots.

'You have to think of the specialists because if you think of Rachin Ravindra, and if you want to talk about Cameron Green, they are not necessarily proven T20 players, and when you're picking overseas players, they have to be specialists because there are only 4 spots available.'

Bangar made it clear that if Green isn't bowling, it becomes harder to justify his place purely as a batter, 'So if you look at who is the ideal player, if Cameron Green is not bowling. Then he doesn't fit into that just a batsman category as far as an overseas batter is concerned.'