IPL 2026: Rain washes out KKR vs Punjab Kings clash in Kolkata

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IMAGE: Ground staff bring out covers as the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings was hit by incessant rains in Kolkata on Monday. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Key Points The IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Eden Gardens was abandoned due to heavy rain and a wet outfield.

Both KKR and PBKS were awarded one point each, moving PBKS to the top of the IPL table.

KKR were struggling at 25 for 2 in 3.4 overs when the rain initially halted play, with Punjab Kings' Xavier Bartlett taking two early wickets.

The match between KKR and Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday is also under threat of rain.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of KKR, was in attendance to witness the rain-affected match.

The IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings was abandoned after a combination of heavy rains and wet outfield made the play impossible to resume.

When the initial round of rain fell on Eden Gardens, the KKR were struggling at 25 for 2 in 3.4 overs. The proceedings never restarted from the point despite the cut-off time getting moved up to 11.14 pm.

The PBKS too received a point and moved atop the table for the time being with five points from three games. The Kolkatans now have one point from three matches, ahead of Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings who are yet to open their account.

Incidentally, the fixture between KKR and PBKS in Kolkata during IPL 2025 was also called off because of rain.

KKR have a third home match in a row, facing Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday but rain is predicted on that day too.

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IMAGE: Finn Allen walks back after being caught by Prabhsimran Singh off the bowling of Xavier Bartlett. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Match interrupted by heavy rain and wind

Cutting back to the day's match, rain and winds lashed the venue from 9 pm, gradually turning into a thunderstorm.

The wind was so heavy that the unique 'hanging' Eden press box supported by iron beams shook under the gale force, resembling an 'earthquake'.

The drizzle finally subsided around 10.30pm, prompting the ground staff to spring into action and remove the covers.

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IMAGE: Xavier Bartlett celebrates after dismissing Cameron Green, caught by Prabhsimran Singh. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

The pitch and outfield appeared largely intact with no significant seepage, although a few puddles had formed near the boundary lines due to water runoff from the covers after they were peeled off.

An inspection followed with on-field umpires Abhijeet Bengeri and J Madanagopal assessing conditions.

The Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly too checked the firmness of the ground and after a lengthy discussion with KKR skipper Rahane and his Punjab counterpart Shreyas Iyer the match was called off at 11pm.

Punjab Kings dominate early innings

On a day when KKR were without both their frontline spinners -- an well Sunil Narine and an injured Varun Chakravarthy -- their decision to bat first seemed to have backfired spectacularly.

Punjab Kings' Aussie speedster Xavier Bartlett struck twice in three balls in a fiery second over, removing both their star overseas batters -- Finn Allen (6) and Cameron Green (4).

Pacer Arshdeep Singh set the tone in the opening over. Allen looked tentative against the left-armer, edging and missing more than once, before Bartlett finished the job in the next over in a fine display of swing and seam.

Allen had a couple of close shaves -- beaten on the edge and nearly undone by a yorker that he somehow dug out for four -- but his luck ran out soon.

Attempting an inside-out drive to a length ball outside off, he could only manage a faint nick.

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IMAGE: Ground staff spread covers over the pitch. Photograph: BCCI

Green's struggles continue

Promoted to No. 3 ahead of Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Green, the highest-paid overseas player at Rs 25.20 crore (Rs 252 million), continued his miserable outing having earlier managed scores of 18 (against Mumbai Indians) and 2 (Sunrisers Hyderabad),

Bartlett struck again with a similar back of a length delivery in the channel, swinging away inducing another loose poke.

With Bartlett breathing fire and KKR firmly on the back foot, Rahane and Raghuvanshi began to rebuild before steady drizzle halted the proceedings at 7.45pm.

With Eden Gardens equipped with full ground covers, the ground staff swiftly covered the entire field.

There was a brief relent when the covers began to come off, but rain returned, leaving the spectators frustrated as many started leaving.

All this unfolded in front of Bollywood superstar and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, who made his first appearance of the season at the venue, only to witness a rain-hit evening.

The match also witnessed a relatively sparse turnout, with 29,358 spectators in attendance.

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