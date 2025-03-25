HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'We could have done the basics right': Pant slams LSG's bowlers

'We could have done the basics right': Pant slams LSG's bowlers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 25, 2025 00:58 IST

x

'There was enough for the bowlers, but I think we could have done the basics right.'

IMAGE: LSG captain Rishabh Pant with Digvesh Rathi. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant believes his bowlers could have done the basics better at the back end as the target of 210 was defendable against a marauding Delhi Capitals, who clinched a thrilling one-wicket victory with three balls to spare in the IPL 2025 match in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Ashutosh Sharma's 66 not out of 31 balls and Vipraj Nigam's 39 off 15 deliveries helped Delhi Capitals clinched victory from the jaws of defeat after they reeling on at 113/6 at one stage.

"I think our top-order batters played really well and I think it was a pretty good score on this wicket. We got early wickets, but we knew it was a good wicket to bat on. We had to keep doing the basics right more often. I think they had a couple of good partnerships," Pant said after the match.

He lauded DC player Tristan Stubbs, who set the dice rolling before it was carried on by Ashutosh and Vipraj.

"One with Stubbs, with Ashutosh and one with one other guy (Vipraj Nigam). I think he (Nigam) did a pretty good job and took the game away from us. There was enough for the bowlers, but I think we could have done the basics right."

"We felt the pressure, we are still settling in, but a lots of positives to take from this match."

An ecstatic DC skipper Axar Patel said that in his tenure as skipper, one should be prepared to take a roller-coaster ride.

"Be prepared for it now. It's going to be like this only under my captaincy. Things will be up and down a little. Now that we have won, people won't complain about why I gave that over to Stubb (in which he conceded 28 runs)."

The way batters are slaying bowlers, Axar said that it started from last year.

"Don't remember the last time I saw something like this. The way they played in the first six overs, we felt we gave a few too many early on. We dropped some catches as well. It looked like they could score 240, but we pulled things back."

Player of the match Ashutosh dedicated his award to his mentor Shikhar Dhawan and said that it was a good thing that Vipraj initially attacked when he was not actually getting wood to leather.

 

"Well played to Vipraj. I asked him to keep hitting. He was very calm under pressure. I want to dedicate this award to my mentor Shikhar paaji."

Ashutosh said that he had learnt his lessons from previous season when he couldn't finish a few close games.

"Took the lessons from last year. Missed out on finishing the game on a couple of occasions in the previous season. The whole year I focussed and visualised about it. Had the belief that if I play till the last over, anything can happen."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL PIX: Ashutosh shines as DC edge LSG in a thriller
IPL PIX: Ashutosh shines as DC edge LSG in a thriller
Rahul-Athiya blessed with a baby girl!
Rahul-Athiya blessed with a baby girl!
Sai Kishore Wants THIS Gujarati Snack!
Sai Kishore Wants THIS Gujarati Snack!
Sadhguru Cheers, Anirudh Rocks
Sadhguru Cheers, Anirudh Rocks
Which IPL Team Has the Youngest Squad?
Which IPL Team Has the Youngest Squad?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Foods That Heal: 7 Top Anti-Inflammatory Foods

webstory image 2

10 C-O-O-L Cucumber Recipes

webstory image 3

The World's 7 Tallest Statues Of Lord Buddha

VIDEOS

Isha Koppikar rocks her airport look0:28

Isha Koppikar rocks her airport look

Shilpa Shetty slays in a gorgeous all-gulabi outfit0:51

Shilpa Shetty slays in a gorgeous all-gulabi outfit

Anil Kapoor spotted at Kalina Airport1:01

Anil Kapoor spotted at Kalina Airport

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD