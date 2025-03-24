HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sadhguru Cheers, Anirudh Rocks

March 24, 2025 15:32 IST

IMAGE: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev with daughter Radhe.Photograph: BCCI

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder of the Isha Foundation, joined the sea of yellow to witness the high-voltage IPL 2025 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at he M A Chidambaram stadium on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

 

Sitting alongside daughter, Bharata Natyam dancer and yoga instructor Radhe Jaggi, Sadhguru looked thoroughly immersed in the electrifying atmosphere, cheering for CSK.

Adding to the star-studded evening, music composer Anirudh Ravichander amped up the crowd with a live performance that had Chepauk buzzing.

The stands were glittering with familiar faces from the cricket world too -- Jaya Chahar, MI pacer Deepak Chahar's wife, was spotted sharing a warm moment with Devisha Shetty, MI Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's wife.

Nita Ambani

Meanwhile, MI Owners Nita Ambani and elder son Akash Ambani were spotted speaking to M S Dhoni.

