IMAGE: The Instagram post announcing the birth of Rahul and Athiya Shetty's baby girl . Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

India cricketer KL Rahul and his wife, actress Athiya Shetty have been blessed with a baby girl.

The news was shared on their Instagram handles on Tuesday.

Rahul had not yet joined his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals for the impending birth of his child.