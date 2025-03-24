HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IPL PIX: Marsh, Pooran blitz power LSG to huge score

IPL PIX: Marsh, Pooran blitz power LSG to huge score

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read
March 24, 2025 22:14 IST

Images from the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Monday.

Nicholas Pooran is bowled

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran is bowled by Mitchell Starc during the IPL 2025 match in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals staged a strong comeback after Nicholas Pooran (75) and Mitchell Marsh's (72) blitz to restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 209/8 in the IPL 2025 match on Monday.

LSG looked on course for a total around 250 before DC bounced back, picking up seven wickets for 61 runs as the visitors stumbled after being comfortably placed at 133/1 in the 12th over.

With no assistance off the pitch, LSG openers went off the blocks quickly with Marsh bludgeoning half dozen of sixes and an equal number of boundaries, to blaze his way to a 21-ball fifty --  his fastest half-century. And Pooran dazzling with his stunning strokeplay to make 75 off only 30 balls with seven sixes and six fours.

Mitchell Marsh

IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

LSG appeared set for a total in excess of 240 at one stage, but riding on a splendid spell from Kuldeep Yadav (4-0-20-2) and Mitchell Starc's 3/42, Delhi Capitals applied brakes on their opponent's charge with tremendous success.

LSG, who were cruising at 133 for one in the 12th over, staggered through the second half to add only 76 runs in the last eight overs while losing six wickets.

Marsh took charge early on to 21 runs off the third over from compatriot Starc to make intentions clear. On a placid track, Marsh made merry as he connected with sheer power and timing to leave Delhi scrambling for answers as each of his stroke appeared to have brought desired results.

Nicholas Pooran

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran smashes a six. Photograph: BCCI

Even as Vipraj Nigam provided a breakthrough in form of Aiden Markram  (15) inside the powerplay, there was no let-up for the Capitals as LSG raised to their second fastest team 100 in 8.1 overs.

A pivotal moment in the innings arrived in the seventh over when Sameer Rizvi spilled a regulation catch to give Pooran a reprieve, off Nigam while fielding at backward point.

IMAGE: Sameer Rizvi of Delhi Capitals drops the catch to give Nicholas Pooran a lifeline off the bowling of Vipraj Nigam. Photograph: BCCI

The left-handed Caribbean batter made Delhi pay a heavy price for the mistake in the following overs, especially in the 13th when he smacked Tristan Stubbs for four consecutive sixes to collect 28 runs off it.

Pooran was belligerent against spin and pace alike, clearing the ropes at will to set up the platform for a massive total with his 87-run stand off 42 balls with Marsh, but LSG squandered it.

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

There was disappointment in store for new LSG skipper Rishabh Pant, who fell for a six-ball duck with Kuldeep, who helped Delhi pull things back in control. Kuldeep varied his pace and used flighted deliveries putting the batters in two minds whether to play from the crease or step out.

 

David Miller fought till the end but found no support as wickets kept tumbling. However, his 19-ball 27 with two sixes and a four at least took LSG past the 200-run mark in the final over.

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi is bowled by Mitchell Starc. Photograph: BCCI
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
