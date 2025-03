SEE: Gujarat Titans' R Sai Kishore wants Khaman for breakfast! VIDEO: Gujarat Titans/X

Gujarat Titans' left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore was handed a sensitive task ahead of the team's campaign opener on Tuesday.

The six footer was asked to rate his favourite Gujaratis dishes from the breakfast items served to him.

In a series titled 'Khavanu, Pivanu, Rate Karvanu', GT's social media team got the lanky Tamil Nadu spinner to taste some staple Gujju treats from a popular snack store in Ahmedabad.

Here's how Sai Kishore's taste test went...