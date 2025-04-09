Six Catches, Nine Drops!

The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Tuesday, April 8 2025, witnessed some sloppy efforts on the field -- dropped catches, overthrows, and fumbles -- by both teams.

Out of the 11 wickets fell on the night, six were caught dismissals.

While CSK dropped as many as five catches, a couple of them sitters, Punjab were not too far behind as they floored four chances.

Priyansh Arya, who propelled Punjab to a formidable target with a stroke-filled 42-ball 103, hit a sixer off the first ball he faced, and got dropped the next ball. In the end, the drop by Khaleel Ahmed off his own bowling proved to be extremely costly.

Marcus Stoinis was also dropped by Vijay Shankar in the fifth over off Khaleel's bowling. It was not an easy chance though.

Stats

CSK have Dropped 11 catches this IPL season, which is the most by any team.

Their catch success percentage of 68.6 is the lowest among all ten teams.

In the 17th over, Rachin Ravindra dropped Shashank Singh off Noor Ahmad's bowling. Shashank went for a slog sweep off a tossed-up googly, but got a top-edge. The ball went straight to Rachin but he made a mess off it. His throw too was awful as the batters got an extra run on the overthrow.

While CSK were batting, Devon Conway was dropped on successive deliveries off Marco Jansen's bowling, first by Yuzvendra Chahal at short fine-leg, and then by Yash Thakur at third man. Conway went on to make 30-plus runs but could not take CSK over the line.

In the 15th over bowled by Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube was dropped by Lockie Ferguson at backward point.

Arshdeep once again missed out on a wicket and this time the culprit was Yash Thakur. In the 19th over, Thakur dropped M S Dhoni at backward point. Dhoni reached for a full and wide delivery outside off and sliced the drive. The ball went straight to Yash but he could not hold on to it.

Although Yuzvendra Chahal dropped an easy chance earlier, he came up with a decent effort on the field to send back Dhoni later.

Yash Thakur sent in a low full-toss down leg, Dhoni, instead of going big, tried to guide it fine, but could not get past Chahal, who after a fumble, held onto the catch.

Dhoni was scoring some crucial runs with Jadeja when Chahal came with the well-judged effort. CSK needed 28 off five balls went Dhoni departed, but could make only 15 runs.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni once against made his presence felt on the field with a fine catch to dismiss Nehal Wadhera off R Ashwin's bowling.

The moment unfolded in the 8th over when Wadhera attempted to play an expansive shot but ended up slogging it across the line.

The ball took a top edge and Dhoni moved few steps behind and gobbled up the catch. Wadhera fell cheaply, making only 9 off 7 balls. It was a crucial wicket as Wadhera was Punjab's top-scorer in their previous match against Rajasthan Royals.

