SEE: 'Good morning Pineapple', sings Shashank

IMAGE: Shashank Singh scored a blistering 52 off 36 balls against CSK on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Shashank Singh is a heart-throb. It's his simplicity that steals the heart.

The Punjab Kings batter came good with a 36-ball 52 to put the finishes touches to the team's massive 219 for 6 in their match against CSK on Tuesday.

After opener Priyash Arya bludgeoned the CSK bowling for a 42-ball 103, Shashank came in at N0 7 and added more salt to CSKs wounds as he hit 2 fours and 3 sixes to propel Punjab to their match-winning score.

CSK fell short by 18 runs and Shashank mirrored Punjab Kings' vibes post match.

Shashank was captured lip-synching the popular jingle sung to Punjabi beats, Good Morning Pineapple, made famous by Aman, a content creator from the United Kingdom.

'Good morning #SherSquad!' Punjab Kings captioned the video clip.

Watch Shashank's innocence as he blends into the tune...