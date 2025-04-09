HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » SEE: 'Good morning Pineapple', sings Shashank

SEE: 'Good morning Pineapple', sings Shashank

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 09, 2025 11:38 IST

x

Shashank Singh scored a blistering 52 off 36 balls against CSK on Tuesday

IMAGE: Shashank Singh scored a blistering 52 off 36 balls against CSK on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Shashank Singh is a heart-throb. It's his simplicity that steals the heart.

The Punjab Kings batter came good with a 36-ball 52 to put the finishes touches to the team's massive 219 for 6 in their match against CSK on Tuesday.

After opener Priyash Arya bludgeoned the CSK bowling for a 42-ball 103, Shashank came in at N0 7 and added more salt to CSKs wounds as he hit 2 fours and 3 sixes to propel Punjab to their match-winning score.

 

CSK fell short by 18 runs and Shashank mirrored Punjab Kings' vibes post match. 

Shashank was captured lip-synching the popular jingle sung to Punjabi beats, Good Morning Pineapple, made famous by Aman, a content creator from the United Kingdom.

'Good morning #SherSquad!' Punjab Kings captioned the video clip.

Watch Shashank's innocence as he blends into the tune...

 

SEE: Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh lip-synch to 'Good Morning Pineapple'. VIDEO: Kind courtesy Punjab Kings/X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

CSK's 2025 IPL campaign is a saga of dropped catches
CSK's 2025 IPL campaign is a saga of dropped catches
Chahal's rumoured love RJ Mahvash spotted at IPL match
Chahal's rumoured love RJ Mahvash spotted at IPL match
What Pant told his bowlers during LSG's tight win
What Pant told his bowlers during LSG's tight win
Once overlooked: How a teacher's son humbled CSK
Once overlooked: How a teacher's son humbled CSK
PIX: Rice free-kick double as Arsenal rout Real Madrid
PIX: Rice free-kick double as Arsenal rout Real Madrid

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Sweets Are the Best! 12 Recipes

webstory image 2

10 Magical Millet Recipes For Your Good Health

webstory image 3

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

VIDEOS

Suhana Khan spotted with rumoured boyfriend Agastya at a restaurant1:13

Suhana Khan spotted with rumoured boyfriend Agastya at a...

Ishaan Khatter spotted with rumored GF Chandni Bainz0:48

Ishaan Khatter spotted with rumored GF Chandni Bainz

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Famous Colosseum landmark in Rome2:32

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Famous Colosseum...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD