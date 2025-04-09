Priyansh Arya Steals The Show!

Smashing an electrifying 103 off 42 balls, Priyansh Arya guided Punjab Kings to an impressive 18 run win over the embattled Chennai Super Kings to register their third win of IPL 2025 at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Tuesday, April 8 2025.

Put in to bat first, Punjab were off to a terrible start, losing half of their side for 83 runs in 8 overs. It was then Priyansh Arya joined forces with Shashank Singh to take them to a formidable total. Shashank remained unbeaten on 52 off 36 balls, hitting 3 sixes and two fours.

Stats

136 runs added by PBKS after the fall of five wickets is the most runs added in the first innings of an IPL match.

For CSK, only Devon Conway (69 off 49) and Shivam Dube (42 off 27) shone with the bat. Although M S Dhoni hit a 12-ball 27, it was too little, too late.

Rookie opener Priyansh Arya announced himself on the grandest stage with a jaw-dropping 103 off just 42 balls, single-handedly rescuing Punjab from a top-order collapse and powering them to 219/6 against CSK.

The 24 year old from Delhi, who first made headlines by smashing six sixes in an over in a local league, finally translated that raw firepower into a blockbuster IPL performance.

He began his assault with a stunning six over point off Khaleel Ahmed and never looked back. Arya mixed brute force with audacious strokeplay, hammering nine sixes and seven boundaries in his whirlwind ton -- the fastest of the season so far.

Stats

Priyansh's hundred was the second by an uncapped player against CSK in the IPL, following Kings XI Punjab's Paul Valthaty in 2009.

Known for his down-the-ground dominance, Arya revealed a new dimension to his game -- square-of-the-wicket mastery -- after working closely with Pynjab Coach Ricky Ponting. His evolution was evident as he smashed Matheesha Pathirana for three consecutive sixes, followed by a mis-hit four that brought up his maiden IPL century.

Arya didn't spare spin either. Against the experienced R Ashwin, he showed no signs of intimidation, clearing the ropes thrice -- one of them just evading the fielder at the boundary.

Coming into the match with two low scores and mounting pressure, Arya responded with a fearless knock that flipped the script for Punjab and sent a clear message to the league: A star is born.

Shashank Singh once again proved to be Punjab's crisis man, guiding the team to an imposing 219 for six against CSK after they were left reeling at 83 for 5 in the 8th over.

The 33 year old soaked in the pressure, paced his innings with maturity and flair, and finished unbeaten on 52 off 36 balls -- a knock that held the innings together after Priyansh Arya's blazing ton.

While Arya's 103 off 42 balls stole the headlines, it was Shashank's calm presence at the other end that ensured Punjab didn't lose steam. His timing was crisp, and his shot selection smart -- a trait that's now becoming synonymous with his game since his breakout 2023 season.

He launched into CSK's most consistent spinner Noor Ahmed with a towering six to announce his arrival, and from there, rarely let the scoring rate dip.

Importantly, Shashank ensured Punjab batted out the 20 overs -- something that seemed improbable after the early collapse -- while also finding boundaries at crucial intervals. His unbeaten stand with Marco Jansen (34* off 19 balls) added the finishing touches to a remarkable recovery.

CSK were left to rue their sloppiness in the field, letting half-chances slip and allowing both Arya and Shashank to settle. Only Ravindra Jadeja escaped unscathed, going at six runs an over, but the rest of the bowling unit was taken apart -- Ashwin conceding 48 in four overs and Pathirana leaking 52.

Shashank kept the innings stitched together and ensured that Punjab made the most of the platform. The crowd at Mullanpur erupted after every boundary, with the home side posting the highest total ever at the venue.

Opening the innings for CSK, Devon Conway kept CSK in the hunt, keeping the scoreboard ticking by hitting the odd boundaries and rotating the strike. Conway and Shivam Dube took control of the game with a composed partnership in the middle overs, with the former playing a steady hand.

CSK's chase went off track after Dube got out in the 16th over as the asking rate soared to 20 runs per over.

In the meantime, the Kiwi completed his fifty and 1000 IPL runs in 24 innings, the third fastest (by innings) to do so, only behind Shaun Marsh (24) and Lendl Simons (23).

In the 18th over, he retired hurt and made way for Ravindra Jadeja, as CSK desperately wanted some big hits.

Stats

Conway is only the fifth batter to be retired hurt in the IPL; R Ashwin vs LSG (2022), Atharva Taide vs DC (2023), Sai Sudharsan vs MI (2023) and Tilak Varma vs LSG (2025) being the others.

Between overs 15 and 17, CSK could score only 22 runs, as Conway, despite being settled, struggled to find boundaries and sixes. It forced the team management to call him back, the only fifth such instance in IPL history where a batter was retired hurt.

Conway's innings of 50 off 41 balls might appear a decent effort, but it was not what CSK were looking for at that juncture as they needed 43 off the last 12 boundaries.

Jadeja, who replaced Conway, tried his best to take CSK past the line, but fell by the wayside.

Photographs: BCCI

