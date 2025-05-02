Gill Clashes With Umpire After Controversial Run Out Call

IMAGE: Shubman Gill had an angry exchange with umpire Michael Gough on the sidelines after his controversial run out call. Photograph: Star Sports/X

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was visibly furious after being controversially run out during the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad on Friday.



The decision came in the 13th over when Jos Buttler called Gill for a tight single after he clipped spinner Zeeshan Ansari to short fine leg.



Harshal

Patel was quick to send back a flat throw which SRH wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen deflected onto the stumps.Third umpire Michael Gough had a tough call to decide whether Klaasen's gloves or the ball disturbed the stumps.

After a long check, he ruled that the ball had flicked the stumps off Klaasen's gloves, enough to send Gill back, much to the GT captain's disbelief.



Gill, who had hammered 76 off 38 balls, stormed off and later had an angry exchange with umpire Gough on the sidelines.