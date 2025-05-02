HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India blocks Babar, Akram, Imran Khan's Instagram accounts

India blocks Babar, Akram, Imran Khan's Instagram accounts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 02, 2025 21:01 IST

x

Babar Azam

IMAGE: Babar Azam's Instagram account was blocked as India intensified its digital crackdown on influential personalities from Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

India blocked Instagram accounts of leading current and former Pakistani cricketers including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Wasim Akram on Friday, intensifying its digital crackdown on influential personalities across the border in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The list of restricted accounts also includes Test captain Shan Masood, pacers Hasan Ali and Naseem Shah, batter Imam-ul-Haq, all rounder Shadab Khan and former stars Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi.

Additionally, the account of Pakistan's former Prime Minister and cricket captain Imran Khan is also now inaccessible in India.

Users attempting to access their Instagram page from India are met with the message: "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

"We received a legal request to restrict

this content. We reviewed it against our policies and conducted a legal and human rights assessment. After the review, we restricted access to the content in the location where it goes against local law," added the note from Instagram.

However, the accounts of World Cup-winning captain Waqar Younis and former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq have not  been withheld yet.

Pakistan's Olympic gold-winning javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem's Instagram account was blocked on Wednesday.

These restrictions come in the wake of the April 22 terror attack near the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam in south Kashmir, where 26 people -- mostly tourists -- were killed and several others injured in a targeted shooting.

 

In the wake of the deadly attack, the Indian government has taken steps to block access to Pakistani social media accounts, citing national security concerns.

Earlier this week, several Pakistani YouTube channels were also restricted in India for "disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies".

That ban impacted the likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Basit Ali, and Shahid Afridi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Pahalgam attack: India likely to scrap Bangladesh tour
Pahalgam attack: India likely to scrap Bangladesh tour
Another ban for Sreesanth, this time for...
Another ban for Sreesanth, this time for...
Is Nehra IPL 2025's Best Coach?
Is Nehra IPL 2025's Best Coach?
Has US Averted India-Pakistan War?
Has US Averted India-Pakistan War?
'Indus Water Treaty On Deliberate Pause'
'Indus Water Treaty On Deliberate Pause'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

webstory image 2

The Songs That Made Manna Dey A Legend

webstory image 3

The 10 Best Jobs in India 2025 Are...

VIDEOS

WATCH: IAF's day-night take-off and landing drills on e-way 2:54

WATCH: IAF's day-night take-off and landing drills on e-way

Does Jaisalmer's Tanot Mata Temple has miraculous power 3:06

Does Jaisalmer's Tanot Mata Temple has miraculous power

Kapil Dev Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow0:47

Kapil Dev Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD