6 in a row! Can anyone stop Mumbai Indians?

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians players celebrate after Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Shimron Hetmyer during the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians are showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.



The five-time IPL champions dismantled a hapless Rajasthan Royals by a massive 100 runs for their sixth consecutive victory and stormed to the top of the IPL 2025 standings with seven wins from 11 matches.



After winning just one of their first five games, it looked like MI were headed for another dismal campaign -- much like last season, when they finished bottom of the 10-team table with just four wins from 14 matches.

However, their thrilling victory over Delhi Capitals proved to be the turning point. MI snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as DC imploded during an easy run-chase, losing three wickets to run-outs in the final over.



The sleeping giant had finally woken up -- and there is no looking back since.



A rejuvenated MI overpowered Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match before thrashing Chennai Super Kings by nine wickets at the Wankhede stadium.



They followed that with another dominant win over SRH -- this time by seven wickets in Hyderabad -- before completing an emphatic 54-run triumph against Lucknow Super Giants.



The ominous stat for the rest of the league?

The last time MI won six in a row they went on to lift the IPL trophy -- in 2017!



MI also maintained their incredible record while batting first. In 17 IPL matches where MI have posted 200-plus totals they have never finished on the losing side.



A look at the key reasons behind MI's resurgence:



Rohit's return to form





Rohit Sharma rediscovering his form has been central to MI's turnaround. The veteran opener, who smashed 53 against the Royals, now has three fifties from his last four innings.



He began IPL 2025 on a low, falling for a duck in the opening match against CSK and managing just 56 runs in the first five games, leading to questions about his place in the eleven.



But a fluent, unbeaten 76 off 45 balls against CSK proved to be the catalyst. Since then, he has grown in confidence and become consistent.



His opening partnership with Ryan Rickelton is also proving fruitful, the duo putting on one century stand (116 runs) against Royals.



SKY's the limit for MI





Suryakumar Yadav is leading the IPL 2025 run charts, having amassed 475 runs from 11 games, at a staggering strike rate of 172, with three half-centuries.



Whether it's stabilising the innings after an early wicket, accelerating in the middle overs, or finishing with a flourish, the India T20 skipper has excelled in every role.



His quickfire 48 not out off 23 balls against Royals saw him set a new IPL record and become the first batter to score 25 or more in 11 consecutive innings.



When in full flow, Suryakumar is a nightmare for the bowlers with his ability to hit all around the park. He played one of the shots of IPL 2025, an outrageous scoop off Jofra Archer -- shuffling across to convert the yorker into a full toss before guiding it over fine leg for a four.



Bumrah-Boult peaking at right time





Jasprit Bumrah is peaking at the right time for MI.



Returning after more than three months out due to injury, he went wicketless in the season opener against RCB, but has since taken at least one wicket in every game.



He blew away the explosive LSG batting line-up with figures of 4/22, while proving too hot to handle for RR's batters, taking 2/15 in fours, which included 15 dot balls.



Trent Boult, his pace partner, has also found rhythm after a slow start. Wicketless in the first game against CSK, Boult has picked up 10 wickets in his last three matches, including a match-winning 3/28 against the Royals.



Dream debut season for Rickelton





Ryan Rickelton has enjoyed a dream debut season for Mumbai Indians. The South African wicketkeeper-batter has been a steady presence at the top of the order and dependable behind the stumps.

The left-hander seems to be blossoming in the company of the experienced Rohit. He smashed 58 from 32 balls against Royals -- his second consecutive fifty -- as he continues to grow in confidence



Rickelton has scored 334 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 153, including three fifties, and has effected 11 dismissals behind the stumps.

Photographs: BCCI