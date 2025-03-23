HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Pant's words of solace for injured Mohsin

Pant's words of solace for injured Mohsin

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read
Share:

March 23, 2025 19:01 IST

LSG's post wishing Mohsin Khan well

IMAGE: LSG's post wishing Mohsin Khan well. Photograph: LSG/X

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant offered words of motivation to bowler Mohsin Khan who was, on Sunday, ruled out of the Indian Premier League with injury.

 

LSG wrote a post on their X handle: 'Wishing you a speedy recovery, Mohsin. You'll be missed.'

Rishabh Pant's kind words for Mohsin 

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant's kind words for Mohsin. Photograph: LSG/X

Skipper Pant replied: 'Best time to work on yourself brother don’t take it as a setback. Keep your head high it’s a stepping stone if you work in the right direction and stay strong.'

On Monday, LSG face Delhi Capitals in their season-opener in Visakhapatnam, the first of two DC's home matches to be played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium this season.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Ton-up Kishan, Head lift SRH to 286 for 6 vs RR
PIX: Ton-up Kishan, Head lift SRH to 286 for 6 vs RR
Klaasen touches huge landmark in IPL
Klaasen touches huge landmark in IPL
Pitch Invader Hugs Virat Kohli, Falls at His Feet
Pitch Invader Hugs Virat Kohli, Falls at His Feet
KKR Vs RCB: Who Bowled Best? Vote!
KKR Vs RCB: Who Bowled Best? Vote!
PIX: King Khan makes Kohli groove to his tunes
PIX: King Khan makes Kohli groove to his tunes

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Sobhita-Chay's Marriage: 7 Cute Facts

webstory image 2

12 Pics: Fort Kochi Is India's Loveliest Walking Town

webstory image 3

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

VIDEOS

Goa welcomes Spring with Shigmo Festival2:39

Goa welcomes Spring with Shigmo Festival

Forget Tulip Gardens, this almond blossom wonderland in Kashmir is a must-visit3:19

Forget Tulip Gardens, this almond blossom wonderland in...

SC shares video of cash recovery at judge home1:07

SC shares video of cash recovery at judge home

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD