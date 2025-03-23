Pant's words of solace for injured Mohsin

IMAGE: LSG's post wishing Mohsin Khan well. Photograph: LSG/X

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant offered words of motivation to bowler Mohsin Khan who was, on Sunday, ruled out of the Indian Premier League with injury.

LSG wrote a post on their X handle: 'Wishing you a speedy recovery, Mohsin. You'll be missed.'

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant's kind words for Mohsin. Photograph: LSG/X

Skipper Pant replied: 'Best time to work on yourself brother don’t take it as a setback. Keep your head high it’s a stepping stone if you work in the right direction and stay strong.'

On Monday, LSG face Delhi Capitals in their season-opener in Visakhapatnam, the first of two DC's home matches to be played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium this season.