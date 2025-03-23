HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pitch Invader Hugs Virat Kohli, Falls at His Feet

Pitch Invader Hugs Virat Kohli, Falls at His Feet

March 23, 2025
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
March 23, 2025 12:28 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: A fan ran onto the field, made his way to Virat Kohli, hugged him. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Indian Cricket Team/X

A pitch invasion briefly disrupted the opening match of IPL 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

 

The unexpected moment came during the 13th over of RCB’s chase, shortly after Virat Kohli brought up his half-century.

A fan ran onto the field, made his way to Kohli, hugged him, and even touched his feet in admiration. The match was halted for a few minutes as security officials rushed in to remove the intruder.

Virat Kohli

In a heartwarming gesture, Kohli was seen asking the guards to be gentle while escorting the supporter off the field. The on-field umpires also intervened, urging the fan to leave the pitch promptly.

Despite the interruption, RCB stayed on course and sealed a dominant 7-wicket win with 22 balls to spare, making a strong statement in their season opener.

REDIFF CRICKET
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

