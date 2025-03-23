Klaasen touches huge landmark in IPL

IMAGE: SRH's Heinrich Klaasen is the 2nd fastest to 1000 runs in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen reached a new landmark in his IPL career during the match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The SRH batter reached 1000 runs in the the IPL.

He is now the 2nd fastest to the landmark, getting there in just 594 balls. Only West Indian Andre Russell has taken fewer balls (545) to get to 1000 runs in the IPL.

Klaasen was in superb form for SRH last season and continued in the same vein on Sunday.

He walked in at 201 for 3 and then smacked the bowling all over to further propel SRH's total. He smashed a 14-ball 34, hitting 5 fours and 1 six, scoring at a strike rate of 242.86.

The big-hitter was finally dismissed in the 19th over by Sandeep Sharma, caught by Riyan Parag.

SRH registered 286 for 6 in their 20 overs.