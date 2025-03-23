PIX: King Khan makes Kohli groove to his tunes

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan dances with Virat Kohli during the IPL 2025 opening ceremony at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Saturday. All Photographs: BCCI

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan set the stage on fire at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony at Eden Gardens, delivering a dazzling performance that left the crowd spellbound in Kolkata on Saturday.



Among the many electrifying moments from the opening ceremony, SRK's dance duet with Virat Kohli stole the show.





The RCB star batter, known for his nimble footwork at the crease, showcased his rhythm as he matched SRK step for step to the beats of Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the blockbuster Pathaan.

Adding to the spectacle, SRK invited KKR’s Rinku Singh to join the act, and the left-hander impressed with his dance moves, making it a moment to remember for KKR's home fans.





The star-studded opening ceremony also featured a sizzling dance performance by Disha Patani, while star singer Shreya Ghoshal captivated the audience with her soulful melodies, delivering some of her most popular hits.