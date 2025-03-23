KKR Vs RCB: Who Bowled Best? Vote!

On a night when bowlers had little margin for error on a batter-friendly Eden Gardens pitch, a few rose above the onslaught to leave a lasting impression.

With runs flowing freely and boundaries raining down, most bowlers found themselves at the mercy of aggressive top-order batters.

Yet, amidst the chaos, Krunal Pandya, Josh Hazlewood and Sunil Narine emerged as rare bright spots, combining discipline, guile and experience to swing the momentum and carve out crucial moments in the match.

A look at some of the best spells:

Krunal Pandya Spins a Web to Derail KKR’s Charge

Just when Kolkata Knight Riders looked poised for a massive total, Krunal Pandya stepped in and flipped the script. The experienced left-arm spinner delivered a match-defining spell of 3-29, dismantling KKR’s middle order and choking their momentum in the crucial middle overs.

With Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine in full flow, KKR were flying at 107-1 after 10 overs, on course for a score well beyond 200. But Krunal’s crafty variations brought the innings to a screeching halt.

First, he removed the well-set Rahane with a smartly tossed-up delivery that forced the KKR skipper to mistime one to deep square leg.

Krunal then struck twice in quick succession. In the 13th over, he breached Venkatesh Iyer’s defence with a sharp turner that knocked over the stumps.

And in his final over, he bagged the prized scalp of Rinku Singh, who fell trying to accelerate, skying a catch under pressure.

His double-strike reduced KKR to 145-5 by the 15th over and sucked the momentum out of their innings.

From 107-1 to 145-5 in just five overs, KKR’s innings unravelled. The lower middle order, featuring their Rs 23.75 crore man Venkatesh and an out-of-touch Rinku failed to build on the good start.

Krunal’s spell of 4-0-29-3 stands out as a masterclass.

Josh Hazlewood Makes Impactful Return

Josh Hazlewood wasted no time in reminding everyone what RCB had missed. Making his comeback from a hip injury that sidelined him during Australia’s Champions Trophy campaign, the seasoned pacer struck in his very first over, removing the dangerous Quinton de Kock and setting the tone for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s disciplined bowling display.

Captain Rajat Patidar’s decision to bowl first was instantly justified as Hazlewood made the new ball talk.

Though de Kock had a lifeline early -- dropped by Suyash Sharma on the third ball -- the reprieve was short-lived. Hazlewood’s relentless accuracy proved too much, and he soon sent the KKR opener packing.

Bowling with trademark discipline and rhythm, the Australia pacer kept the Kolkata batters in check throughout his spell.

He finished with impressive figures of 2-22 from his four overs, a crucial contribution that helped restrict the defending champions to a below-par 174.

For Bengaluru, Hazlewood’s return was more than just a boost.

Sunil Narine Strikes

Amidst a dominant start by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunil Narine stepped up to stall their charge with a crucial breakthrough in the fourth over. With RCB cruising at 95-1, the wily spinner outfoxed Devdutt Padikkal (10 off 10), who never looked settled during his brief stay.

Narine showcased his enduring mastery with the ball, delivering a cleverly disguised ball that gripped and turned just enough to force an error. Padikkal, attempting to break free, mistimed his stroke and was caught by Ramandeep Singh, giving KKR the much-needed momentum.

Narine's breakthrough reduced RCB to 118-2 in 12 overs and served as a timely reminder of his enduring prowess.

While Virat Kohli and Phil Salt rained down boundaries and sixes with ruthless intent, Narine remained unfazed, returning exceptional figures of 1 for 21 in his four overs, a rare moment of control amid the run-fest.

In stark contrast, Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana -- celebrated stars from India’s recent Champions Trophy win -- were dismantled by RCB’s top order as Narine stood out.

Even in defeat, he reminded everyone why he's still one of T20 cricket’s most formidable and trusted bowlers.

KKR vs RCB: Who Bowled The Best Spell?