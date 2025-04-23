Rahul's Payback: Statement Knock And A Cold Handshake

LSG's Sanjiv Goenka approached Rahul after the match to congratulate him, only to receive what looked like a cold, disinterested handshake. No words, no eye contact. Just quiet closure and a telling payback.

IMAGE: K L Rahul celebrates his half-century during the IPL 2025 match on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

K L Rahul had a point to prove. Returning to the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow for the first time since his exit from Lucknow Super Giants, the Delhi Capitals batter marked his comeback with a composed, match-winning knock and a message that couldn’t be clearer.



This was no ordinary game. For three seasons, Rahul was the face of LSG.



Under his leadership, they reached the play-offs in their first two seasons, finishing third both times. But last year, LSG slipped to seventh, and despite Rahul being the team's top scorer with 520 runs in 14 games and four fifties, placing him seventh overall in IPL 2024 -- he was unceremoniously axed.



In fact, he was the only player among the top 10 run-getters to be released by his franchise last year.



On Tuesday, Rahul made sure LSG felt the sting of that decision.



He stayed unbeaten on 57 from 42 balls and sealed the game with a towering six over midwicket, handing LSG a humbling eight-wicket defeat.



'Always good to be back in Lucknow,' Rahul beamed on X after his match-winning knock.



The symbolism was unmistakable. Just a year ago, images of LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka publicly reprimanding Rahul after a heavy loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad had sparked widespread outrage.



The fracture in their relationship widened, and when LSG failed to reach the play-offs, Rahul was let go. Despite his consistent personal form, the franchise cut ties, a call many viewed as harsh.



That split seems to have done wonders for Rahul.

IMAGE: K L Rahul has enjoyed a good run with the bat for Delhi Capitals, stroking three fifties in eight games. Photograph: BCCI

Now with the Delhi Capitals, he looks more relaxed, more in control.



'I wanted to start fresh, I wanted to explore my options. I wanted to go and play where I could find some freedom and the team atmosphere would be something lighter, much more balanced,' Rahul had said after joining Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2025 auction.



It was a clinical performance by Delhi Capitals on Tuesday as they outplayed LSG in all departments for their sixth win in eight games. After Mukesh Kumar's tidy four-wicket burst restricted the hosts to a modest 159/6, the chase felt like a walk in the park. Abishek Porel was fluent for his 51 off 36, but the experienced Rahul anchored the innings with calm assurance.



Rahul also made IPL history, becoming the fastest player to reach 5000 runs, achieving the feat in his 130th innings, surpassing David Warner's record of 135 innings.



His overall IPL numbers are incredible -- 5006 runs from 130 innings at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 135, with 40 fifties and four hundreds -- a consistent run boasting of a fifty every third innings.



Batting at No 3 has helped Rahul control the tempo of the game. During his stand with Porel, DC went 22 balls without a boundary after the Powerplay, yet they never panicked.



They timed their assault to perfection with Porel and Rahul hitting a six each off Ravi Bishnoi while Rahul got another maximum off Aiden Markram in the next over.



Although he turned down DC's captaincy to focus on his batting, wicketkeeper Rahul remains a vital voice in the leadership group, often seen advising skipper Axar Patel on field placements. And with the bat, he has taken it upon himself to finish games.



Axar smashed his way to 34 from 20 balls to accelerate the finish.



Fittingly, it was Rahul who finished off the game in style with a six off pacer Prince Yadav, in the 18th over.



Then came the moment that set social media abuzz.

IMAGE: K L Rahul with Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka. Photograph: BCCI

Goenka approached Rahul after the match to congratulate him, only to receive what looked like a cold, disinterested handshake. No words, no eye contact. Just quiet closure and a telling payback.



For Delhi Capitals, Rahul's acquisition is proving to be a masterstroke. They are well on course for their first play-offs appearance in four seasons. As for LSG, their pain was compounded by a chaotic outing led by captain Rishabh Pant.

In an eyebrow-raising decision, Pant demoted himself to No. 7, while promoting Abdul Samad to No. 4. The move misfired spectacularly as Samad managed just 2 off 8 balls. Pant walked in for the final over and was dismissed for a two-ball duck.



Pant, the IPL's most expensive player, is struggling for runs with just 108 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 96, with five single-digit scores and only one fifty.



Commentator Harsha Bhogle also echoed fans' concerns on Pant's from.



'The changes in the batting order didn't work and the bowling was short of one other quality bowler. And I wonder if all is all is well with Rishabh. He is looking like a man struggling with his EMIs. To me Rishabh is always chirpy, positive, ebullient and #LSG need to get that Rishabh back quickly,' he tweeted on X.



For now, Rahul walks tall with numbers, a win, and well-deserved poetic justice.