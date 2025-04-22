IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran is MVP, But Faces Competition

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2025 after Game 39.
Nicholas Pooran is holding on as the MVP of the 2025 IPL after 39 games with a MVPI of 504. But he's facing competition from Sai Sudharsan (459) and Jos Buttler (426).
As the early run feast abates we also see bowlers gaining ascendancy, with Prasidh Krishna (16 wickets at an economy rate of 7.3) jumping to the 5th place in the MVPI table.
Hardik Pandya (347), at 7th position, is the most impressive all-rounder, although he's been more a bowler than batter. Sunil Narine (337) is 8th, continuing his impressive unsmiling ways.
Some early batters who glittered, like Mitchell Marsh (331), Shreyas Iyer (325) and Phil Salt (278), are losing some allure. But Ajinkya Rahane (289) seems to be blessed with eternal luminosity.
Players offering the best value for money include Aiden Markram (paid US$ 383 for every 'run' scored), Priyansh Arya (PVI of 758), Mitchell Marsh (691), Ajinkya Rahane (349) and Tim David (908).
We will carry MVPI and PVI updates every week as we stay glued to cricket's IPL festivities.
The most valuable player index (MVPI), used to determine our ratings, has individual components for batting, bowling and fielding performances that eventually get added up into a single metric.
To compute batting performance, it judiciously combines the total runs scored with strike rate; likewise, the bowling performance is computed using both the number of wickets and economy rate.
This formula therefore allows us to more accurately rate the top batting and bowling performances, and determine the contenders for, what we might call, the “Shadow Orange Cap” and “Shadow Purple Cap”.
Shadow Orange Cap current winner: Nicholas Pooran (468). Current contenders: B Sai Sudharsan (423), Jos Buttler (390)
Shadow Purple Cap current winner: Prasidh Krishna (341). Current contenders: Kuldeep Yadav (293), Varun Chakravarthy (258)
So, for now, the shadow winners are in sync with the winner, but we'll keep tracking!
Best performing players so far at IPL 18 (after Match 39 ending 21.4.24)
|Rank
|Player's Name
|Team
|From
|Runs
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Str Rate
|W
|Eco
|M
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|1
|Nicholas Pooran
|LSG
|WI
|368
|87
|30
|31
|205.6
|0
|-
|8
|504
|2801
|2
|B Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|IND
|417
|82
|42
|15
|152.2
|0
|-
|8
|459
|1245
|3
|Jos Buttler
|GT
|ENG
|356
|97
|39
|15
|165.6
|0
|-
|8
|426
|2486
|4
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|IND
|333
|68
|33
|17
|162.4
|0
|-
|8
|365
|3011
|5
|Prasidh Krishna
|GT
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|16
|7.3
|8
|359
|1779
|6
|Aiden Markram
|LSG
|SA
|274
|66
|26
|12
|149.7
|2
|8.3
|8
|351
|383
|7
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|IND
|104
|42
|9
|6
|170.5
|11
|8.9
|7
|347
|3168
|8
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|147
|44
|14
|12
|177.1
|7
|7.6
|7
|337
|2394
|9
|Priyansh Arya
|PBKS
|IND
|254
|103
|24
|18
|201.6
|0
|-
|8
|337
|758
|10
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|IND
|305
|90
|33
|9
|153.3
|0
|-
|8
|336
|3301
|11
|Mitchell Marsh
|LSG
|AUS
|299
|81
|30
|17
|168
|0
|-
|7
|331
|691
|12
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|RR
|IND
|307
|75
|25
|17
|139.5
|0
|-
|8
|326
|3712
|13
|Shreyas Iyer
|PBKS
|IND
|263
|97
|17
|20
|185.2
|0
|-
|8
|325
|5533
|14
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|322
|73
|27
|11
|140
|0
|-
|8
|318
|4440
|15
|KL Rahul
|DC
|IND
|266
|93
|22
|13
|158.3
|0
|-
|6
|316
|2606
|16
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|IND
|10
|5
|2
|0
|142.9
|12
|6.3
|7
|303
|2572
|17
|Ajinkya Rahane
|KKR
|IND
|271
|61
|24
|15
|146.5
|0
|-
|8
|289
|349
|18
|Travis Head
|SRH
|AUS
|242
|67
|33
|9
|168.1
|0
|-
|7
|286
|2879
|19
|Philip Salt
|RCB
|ENG
|213
|65
|26
|13
|179
|0
|-
|8
|278
|2781
|20
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|ND
|232
|141
|31
|10
|188.6
|0
|10.3
|7
|270
|3050
|21
|Ryan Rickleton
|MI
|SA
|191
|62
|24
|8
|144.7
|0
|-
|7
|268
|251
|22
|Varun Chakravarthy
|KKR
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|10
|6.5
|8
|264
|3056
|23
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|SA
|210
|37
|18
|10
|159.1
|0
|-
|7
|264
|5125
|24
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|IND
|212
|43
|14
|14
|148.3
|0
|6.8
|8
|262
|3592
|25
|R Sai Kishore
|GT
|IND
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100
|12
|8.2
|8
|259
|519
|26
|Tilak Varma
|MI
|IND
|231
|59
|19
|10
|141.7
|0
|-
|8
|248
|2169
|27
|Prabhsimran Singh
|PBKS
|IND
|209
|69
|28
|8
|168.5
|0
|-
|8
|244
|1102
|28
|Ravindra Jadeja
|CSK
|AUS
|145
|53
|9
|5
|126.1
|5
|8.7
|8
|241
|5021
|29
|Noor Ahmad
|CSK
|AFG
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|12
|7.7
|8
|239
|2813
|30
|Mohammed Siraj
|GT
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|12
|8.8
|8
|233
|3534
|31
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|224
|66
|23
|10
|143.6
|0
|-
|7
|232
|5216
|32
|Rajat Patidar
|RCB
|IND
|221
|64
|19
|10
|151.4
|0
|-
|8
|229
|3229
|33
|Vipraj Nigam
|DC
|IND
|54
|39
|6
|3
|207.7
|7
|9
|7
|228
|129
|34
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|IND
|2
|1
|0
|0
|33.3
|11
|8.6
|8
|222
|5451
|35
|Tim David
|RCB
|AUS
|142
|50
|11
|12
|194.5
|0
|-
|8
|222
|908
|36
|Shimron Hetmyer
|RR
|WI
|176
|52
|13
|9
|153
|0
|-
|8
|222
|3331
|37
|Naman Dhir
|MI
|IND
|130
|46
|12
|6
|178.1
|0
|4
|8
|220
|1604
|38
|Marco Jansen
|PBKS
|SA
|68
|34
|2
|4
|130.8
|8
|9.2
|8
|220
|2139
|39
|Dhruv Jurel
|RR
|IND
|191
|70
|14
|11
|154
|0
|-
|8
|220
|4278
|40
|Digvesh Rathi
|LSG
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|9
|7.4
|8
|218
|93
|41
|Harshit Rana
|KKR
|IND
|23
|10
|3
|0
|74.2
|11
|9.2
|8
|217
|1239
|42
|Shivam Dube
|CSK
|IND
|230
|50
|15
|13
|133.7
|0
|-
|8
|214
|3770
|43
|Khaleel Ahmed
|CSK
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|11
|9.2
|8
|210
|1537
|44
|Tristan Stubbs
|DC
|SA
|183
|38
|14
|8
|160.5
|0
|20
|7
|209
|2815
|45
|Sherfane Rutherford
|GT
|WI
|201
|46
|15
|13
|155.8
|0
|-
|8
|209
|836
|46
|Aniket Verma
|SRH
|IND
|159
|74
|8
|14
|187.1
|0
|-
|7
|209
|84
|47
|MS Dhoni
|CSK
|IND
|134
|30
|10
|8
|152.3
|0
|-
|8
|205
|1312
|48
|Nitish Rana
|RR
|IND
|176
|81
|21
|8
|177.8
|0
|9
|8
|204
|1384
|49
|Axar Patel
|DC
|IND
|140
|39
|14
|6
|159.1
|1
|9.4
|7
|201
|4829
|50
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|KKR
|IND
|197
|50
|24
|10
|148.1
|0
|-
|7
|201
|1003
Team ' From country ' Runs (scored) ' Top score ' No of 4s ' No of 6s ' Strike rate ' W: Wickets taken ' Eco: Economy rate ' M: Matches played ' MVPI: Most valuable player index = sum of batting, bowling and fielding points '*Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal ' PVI: Paisa vasool index.
