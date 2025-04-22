IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran is MVP, But Faces Competition

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2025 after Game 39.

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran sits comfortably atop the Orange Cap leaderboard. Photograph: BCCI

Nicholas Pooran is holding on as the MVP of the 2025 IPL after 39 games with a MVPI of 504. But he's facing competition from Sai Sudharsan (459) and Jos Buttler (426).

As the early run feast abates we also see bowlers gaining ascendancy, with Prasidh Krishna (16 wickets at an economy rate of 7.3) jumping to the 5th place in the MVPI table.

Hardik Pandya (347), at 7th position, is the most impressive all-rounder, although he's been more a bowler than batter. Sunil Narine (337) is 8th, continuing his impressive unsmiling ways.

Some early batters who glittered, like Mitchell Marsh (331), Shreyas Iyer (325) and Phil Salt (278), are losing some allure. But Ajinkya Rahane (289) seems to be blessed with eternal luminosity.

Players offering the best value for money include Aiden Markram (paid US$ 383 for every 'run' scored), Priyansh Arya (PVI of 758), Mitchell Marsh (691), Ajinkya Rahane (349) and Tim David (908).

We will carry MVPI and PVI updates every week as we stay glued to cricket's IPL festivities.

IMAGE: Krishna lead the Purple Cap list. Photograph: BCCI

The most valuable player index (MVPI), used to determine our ratings, has individual components for batting, bowling and fielding performances that eventually get added up into a single metric.

To compute batting performance, it judiciously combines the total runs scored with strike rate; likewise, the bowling performance is computed using both the number of wickets and economy rate.

This formula therefore allows us to more accurately rate the top batting and bowling performances, and determine the contenders for, what we might call, the “Shadow Orange Cap” and “Shadow Purple Cap”.

Shadow Orange Cap current winner: Nicholas Pooran (468). Current contenders: B Sai Sudharsan (423), Jos Buttler (390)

Shadow Purple Cap current winner: Prasidh Krishna (341). Current contenders: Kuldeep Yadav (293), Varun Chakravarthy (258)

So, for now, the shadow winners are in sync with the winner, but we'll keep tracking!

Best performing players so far at IPL 18 (after Match 39 ending 21.4.24)

Rank Player's Name Team From Runs Top Score 4s 6s Str Rate W Eco M MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Nicholas Pooran LSG WI 368 87 30 31 205.6 0 - 8 504 2801 2 B Sai Sudharsan GT IND 417 82 42 15 152.2 0 - 8 459 1245 3 Jos Buttler GT ENG 356 97 39 15 165.6 0 - 8 426 2486 4 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 333 68 33 17 162.4 0 - 8 365 3011 5 Prasidh Krishna GT IND 0 0 0 0 - 16 7.3 8 359 1779 6 Aiden Markram LSG SA 274 66 26 12 149.7 2 8.3 8 351 383 7 Hardik Pandya MI IND 104 42 9 6 170.5 11 8.9 7 347 3168 8 Sunil Narine KKR WI 147 44 14 12 177.1 7 7.6 7 337 2394 9 Priyansh Arya PBKS IND 254 103 24 18 201.6 0 - 8 337 758 10 Shubman Gill GT IND 305 90 33 9 153.3 0 - 8 336 3301 11 Mitchell Marsh LSG AUS 299 81 30 17 168 0 - 7 331 691 12 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 307 75 25 17 139.5 0 - 8 326 3712 13 Shreyas Iyer PBKS IND 263 97 17 20 185.2 0 - 8 325 5533 14 Virat Kohli RCB IND 322 73 27 11 140 0 - 8 318 4440 15 KL Rahul DC IND 266 93 22 13 158.3 0 - 6 316 2606 16 Kuldeep Yadav DC IND 10 5 2 0 142.9 12 6.3 7 303 2572 17 Ajinkya Rahane KKR IND 271 61 24 15 146.5 0 - 8 289 349 18 Travis Head SRH AUS 242 67 33 9 168.1 0 - 7 286 2879 19 Philip Salt RCB ENG 213 65 26 13 179 0 - 8 278 2781 20 Abhishek Sharma SRH ND 232 141 31 10 188.6 0 10.3 7 270 3050 21 Ryan Rickleton MI SA 191 62 24 8 144.7 0 - 7 268 251 22 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 0 0 0 0 - 10 6.5 8 264 3056 23 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 210 37 18 10 159.1 0 - 7 264 5125 24 Riyan Parag RR IND 212 43 14 14 148.3 0 6.8 8 262 3592 25 R Sai Kishore GT IND 1 1 0 0 100 12 8.2 8 259 519 26 Tilak Varma MI IND 231 59 19 10 141.7 0 - 8 248 2169 27 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 209 69 28 8 168.5 0 - 8 244 1102 28 Ravindra Jadeja CSK AUS 145 53 9 5 126.1 5 8.7 8 241 5021 29 Noor Ahmad CSK AFG 1 1 0 0 10 12 7.7 8 239 2813 30 Mohammed Siraj GT IND 0 0 0 0 - 12 8.8 8 233 3534 31 Sanju Samson RR IND 224 66 23 10 143.6 0 - 7 232 5216 32 Rajat Patidar RCB IND 221 64 19 10 151.4 0 - 8 229 3229 33 Vipraj Nigam DC IND 54 39 6 3 207.7 7 9 7 228 129 34 Arshdeep Singh PBKS IND 2 1 0 0 33.3 11 8.6 8 222 5451 35 Tim David RCB AUS 142 50 11 12 194.5 0 - 8 222 908 36 Shimron Hetmyer RR WI 176 52 13 9 153 0 - 8 222 3331 37 Naman Dhir MI IND 130 46 12 6 178.1 0 4 8 220 1604 38 Marco Jansen PBKS SA 68 34 2 4 130.8 8 9.2 8 220 2139 39 Dhruv Jurel RR IND 191 70 14 11 154 0 - 8 220 4278 40 Digvesh Rathi LSG IND 0 0 0 0 - 9 7.4 8 218 93 41 Harshit Rana KKR IND 23 10 3 0 74.2 11 9.2 8 217 1239 42 Shivam Dube CSK IND 230 50 15 13 133.7 0 - 8 214 3770 43 Khaleel Ahmed CSK IND 0 0 0 0 - 11 9.2 8 210 1537 44 Tristan Stubbs DC SA 183 38 14 8 160.5 0 20 7 209 2815 45 Sherfane Rutherford GT WI 201 46 15 13 155.8 0 - 8 209 836 46 Aniket Verma SRH IND 159 74 8 14 187.1 0 - 7 209 84 47 MS Dhoni CSK IND 134 30 10 8 152.3 0 - 8 205 1312 48 Nitish Rana RR IND 176 81 21 8 177.8 0 9 8 204 1384 49 Axar Patel DC IND 140 39 14 6 159.1 1 9.4 7 201 4829 50 Angkrish Raghuvanshi KKR IND 197 50 24 10 148.1 0 - 7 201 1003

Team ' From country ' Runs (scored) ' Top score ' No of 4s ' No of 6s ' Strike rate ' W: Wickets taken ' Eco: Economy rate ' M: Matches played ' MVPI: Most valuable player index = sum of batting, bowling and fielding points '*Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal ' PVI: Paisa vasool index.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff