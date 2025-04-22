From Struggle to Sparkle: Padikkal's Gritty Comeback

Padikkal's innings against Punjab Kings wasn’t just a return to form -- it was a powerful reminder of his talent, timing, and temperament.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his half-century against Punjab Kings during the IPL 2025 match on Sunday. Photographs: BCCI

On a warm evening in Mullanpur, Devdutt Padikkal rediscovered his touch in style, crafting a sublime 61 off 35 balls to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru cruise past Punjab Kings and climb into the IPL top four.





After a 22-innings drought without a half-century, Padikkal blossomed at just the right moment -- under the calming presence of RCB talisman Virat Kohli and the pressure of a revenge match less than 48 hours after a rain-hit defeat to the same opponents.



The stylish southpaw played a near-flawless innings, striking five fours and four sixes and rotating the strike seamlessly as RCB were completely dominant in the run chase.



Whether rocking back deep in the crease against the slower bowlers or scampering between the wickets with Kohli, even completing a rare all-run four, Padikkal looked completely in sync.



He shared a commanding 103-run stand with Kohli in just 11.3 overs, setting the tone for RCB’s clinical seven-wicket win. Though he fell going for a fifth six, the damage was done, and the Padikkal of old was well and truly back.

Though Kohli walked away with the man of the match award after steering RCB to victory with an unbeaten 73 from 54 balls, it was clear to everyone watching that Padikkal had played the match-winning knock.



He set the tone after Phil Salt's early dismissal with a boundary off Arshdeep Singh and a straight six off Xavier Bartlett in successive overs.



The young left-hander made a telling statement by slamming Yuzvendra Chahal's first ball for a six over long-on as even the great Kohli was content to play second fiddle. He raced to his fifty from just 30 balls before slamming Marcus Stoinis for a six and a four in the 12th over to seal the fate of the game.



Even Kohli acknowledged as much. 'I thought Dev (Padikkal) made a difference today, this award should go to him, I don't know why they have given it to me.'



Padikkal's journey back to top level cricket has been marked by resilience, adaptation, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence.



The setbacks began in 2022 when an unexpected intestinal illness disrupted the promising career of the rising star in Indian cricket. Hospital visits replaced his time on the field, causing him to miss the entire 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy and a struggle in five Ranji Trophy matches, scoring just 260 runs.



Despite the toll the illness took on his body and form, Padikkal refused to succumb to despair. The 2023 IPL season with Rajasthan Royals tested him further, in which he managed only 261 runs.



A thumb fracture during the Deodhar Trophy added another layer to his challenges, sidelining him from both the tournament and the Maharaja KSCA T20 Trophy.

Padikkal, who shares his birthday -- July 7 -- with none other than the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni, refused to give up as he made a fresh start to cricket during the 2023-24 domestic season.



The Vijay Hazare Trophy 50-overs tournament saw a rejuvenated Padikkal emerge as Karnataka's top run-scorer, with 465 runs in five innings.



The turning point came in the Ranji Trophy that season. Scoring a career-best 193 in the season opener against Punjab, the Karnakata left-hander went on to amass 556 runs in six innings at an average of 92.66, hitting three centuries.



His success in red-ball cricket earned him a richly deserved Test debut, marking a significant turnaround. He made an immediate impact with a stylish 65 against England in Dharamsala.



Those who witnessed Padikkal's magnificent match-winning knock in Mullanpur on Sunday should not be surprised by his ability to make a difference in T20 cricket. Even though he is largely viewed as a red-ball option for India, he has consistently delivered in the IPL.



A 19-year-old Padikkal set the stage alight in his debut IPL season for RCB in 2020, scoring 473 runs in 15 matches with five fifties and winning the Emerging Player award.

He continued his dream run in 2021, with 411 runs in his second season, including a sublime knock of 101 not out from 52 balls against Rajasthan Royals to make the cricketing world take notice.

Surprisingly, RCB released the local boy despite two strong seasons and Rajasthan Royals were quick to snap him up at the 2022 auction.



Another underwhelming season followed in 2023, with just 261 runs in 11 games. Traded to Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2024 auction, Padikkal endured a nightmarish stint, tallying only 38 runs in seven matches with a best score of 13.



However, a return to his original franchise RCB seems to have reignited his career. After a quiet start -- 79 runs in five innings -- Padikkal seems to have found his rhythm again.



He stroked an unbeaten 40 from 28 balls to close out a run chase against Royals before lighting up Mullanpur with a sparkling knock against Punjab Kings.

"Over the last year or so I have really worked hard on getting to where I am in T20 cricket. Obviously, the previous couple of years wasn't ideal, it wasn't great. I wasn't up to the mark and I was the first one to take responsibility for that and once you take that responsibility and understand that you weren't good enough, I think that's where you can then start getting better and that's all that it took to be honest.

"I had to just go back to the drawing board and really work on myself," Padikkal said after the match on Sunday.



Padikkal's innings wasn’t just a return to form -- it was a powerful reminder of his talent, timing, and temperament. Now back in RCB colours and batting with freedom, Padikkal looks ready to rewrite his IPL story, one confident knock at a time.