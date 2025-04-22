Shubman Gill's Eden Knock Tells an Incredible Story

Shubman Gill's return to his former IPL home was the stage for a batting masterclass. His near-flawless 90 off 55 balls, brimming with elegance, control, and quiet authority.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill's return to Eden Gardens, his former IPL home, was the stage for a batting masterclass. Photograph: BCCI

At Eden Gardens on Monday, Shubman Gill seemed to have come full circle — not just as a cricketer, but as a leader.

Once a rising star in Kolkata Knight Riders’ ranks, Gill returned to the iconic venue on April 21 not as a promising youngster, but as Gujarat Titans’ captain -- composed, mature, and in full bloom.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill’s 34-ball half-century shows that he can shift gears without slogging, relying on timing and placement. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill's return to Eden Gardens, his former IPL home, was the stage for a batting masterclass. His near-flawless 90 off 55 balls, brimming with elegance, control, and quiet authority, not only anchored Gujarat Titans' formidable 198/3 against his old franchise but also underscored his remarkable growth.

From the promising talent nurtured on that very ground, he returned as a composed captain, his effortless grace still captivating the Kolkata crowd.

With every flick, drive, and loft, Gill oozed confidence. He played with a clarity of mind that only the greats display.

Gill read the Eden surface perfectly, choosing to build the innings with restraint, especially in the powerplay. The Titans scored only 45 in the powerplay, but Gill did not panic -- trusting the middle-overs acceleration plan. This cool-headedness underlines his growth into a thinking cricketer and not just a stylist.

Opening the innings with Sai Sudharsan, Gill once again underlined the hallmark of Gujarat Titans' 2025 batting template -- build smart, then explode. The pair forged a 114-run opening stand in just 12.2 overs, their fourth fifty-plus and second 100-plus partnership this season.

While Sudharsan notched a brisk 33-ball half-century, Gill brought up his own 50 in 34 deliveries. Together, they took early control against the defending champions with a batting approach rooted in conventional shot-making and measured acceleration.

Gill’s knock followed a textbook tempo arc -- careful in the first 6, then expanding as the innings wore on. His 34-ball half-century shows that he can shift gears without slogging, relying on timing and placement.

In a format increasingly obsessed with power-hitting, Gill's method stands out: he’s reviving the art of building T20 innings with classical fluency.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan forged a 114-run opening stand in just 12.2 overs. Photograph: BCCI

In an IPL season where most opening pairs across teams have adopted a ‘bang-bang from ball one’ philosophy, Gill and Sudharsan have stayed true to classical principles -- timing over power, gaps over glory hits. They may take a tad slower route in the Powerplay, but never at the cost of momentum. Their ability to accelerate in the middle overs ensures Gujarat always builds towards imposing totals rather than chasing them in desperation.

On a pitch that was aiding spin, Gill didn’t allow KKR’s tweakers to settle. His footwork, shot selection, and use of the crease made sure that spinners never dictated terms.

Gill’s innings, laced with 10 fours and 3 sixes, was building up to a perfect climax.

Shubman Gill's IPL 2025 Performance

Home Matches: • Innings: 4 • Runs: 80 • Average: 20.00 Away Matches: • Innings: 4 • Runs: 225 • Average: 75.00

But just as a maiden IPL ton looked inevitable, he swat-flicked a full toss from Vaibhav Arora straight to Rinku Singh at deep square leg. It required a special catch to end a special innings. Gill walked back for 90 off 55 -- a knock that deserved three figures. It was also the third time in his IPL career that he’s been dismissed in the 90s.

The entire Eden Gardens crowd rose in unison. The Gujarat Titans dugout followed with a standing ovation. It was a rare moment where rivalry paused for respect -- for a player who once wore purple and gold, now dazzling in blue and silver. The applause rang not just for the runs, but for the poise, precision, and maturity Gill displayed as a batter and captain.

Shubman Gill's Last 3 Innings (Outside Narendra Modi Stadium)

• 61 (43)* vs Sunrisers Hyderabad • 60 (38) vs Lucknow Super Giants • 90 (55) vs Kolkata Knight Riders

With Gujarat Titans’ top three scoring over 90 per cent of the runs, Gill not only anchored but also set the tone for others to follow.

With this knock, Shubman Gill also became just the third player in IPL history to score a half-century against every team in the league -- another feather in the cap of a batter whose consistency is now becoming a defining trait. When you see Shubman Gill bat, you can see this guy has some extra talent. He just makes batting look so effortless.

His innings wasn’t just about personal milestones; it set the tone for Jos Buttler and others to follow. Even when the finishing push faltered slightly, the foundation Gill laid ensured GT reached a formidable total, which ultimately proved enough as Gujarat Titans won the match by 39 runs.

In front of his old home crowd, Gill didn’t just bat. He gave Eden a performance it won’t forget in a hurry.