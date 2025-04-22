HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IPL PIX: Mukesh stars as DC pacers restrict LSG to 159

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
Listen to Article
April 22, 2025 21:40 IST

IMAGES from the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on Tuesday

SCORECARD

Pant

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant is bowled by Mukesh Kumar of Delhi Capitals during their IPL match in Lucknow on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

A fantastic exhibition of clever variations by Delhi's pace troika, couple with an injury to skipper Rishabh Pant, left Lucknow Super Giants in complete tatters as the hosts managed only 159 for 6 in an IPL match in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The trio of Mukesh Kumar (4/33 in 4 overs), Mitchell Starc (1/25 in 4 overs) and Dushmantha Chameera (1/25 in 3 overs) used different kinds of slower deliveries to perfection as LSG huffed and puffed their way past the 150-run mark after being 87/1 at the end of 10 overs.

In the remaining 10 overs, LSG could manage only 72 runs recording their lowest team total of the tournament so far.

Mukesh

IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh is bowled by Mukesh Kumar. Photograph: BCCI

Pant's injured palm also hurt LSG's chances of propping up their total with the skipper coming in at No.7 for a two-ball duck.

The diminutive Ayush Badoni (36 off 21 balls), who relies more on timing the ball than brute power, did play his part but one doesn't know if that would be enough considering the depth in the Delhi Capitals batting.

It was another superb show by the DC bowling unit, which has been brilliant throughout the first half of the tournament.

Pooran

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran is bowled by Mitchell Starc. Photograph: BCCI

Aiden Markram (52 off 33 balls) attacked well and Mitchell Marsh (45 off 36 balls) for once played second fiddle, allowing the South African to dominate.

The ball was coming nicely onto the bat during the first 10 overs and the bounce was even.

Sensing the nature of the track, the DC bowlers changed their tactic effortlessly and started taking pace off the deliveries while altering the length.

Chameera got Markram with a fuller delivery, which he tried to slash but found the only fielder stationed at deep cover.

Markram

IMAGE: LSG opener Aiden Markram plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

But it was Starc, who dealt a telling blow when he got the dangerous-looking Nicholas Pooran (9), who started with a couple of sweeps off Kuldeep Yadav.

Sensing that the West Indian would tonk the length balls bowled at anything above 135 clicks, Starc bowled a slow bouncer and forced him to rush into an ugly pull with both his feet off the ground. The result was an inside edge onto the stumps.

Markram WKT

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' players celebrate the wicket of Aiden Markram. Photograph: BCCI

With Pant nursing an injured palm, Abdul Samad (2 off 8 balls) and Marsh were out in quick succession as Mukesh Kumar varied the speed of his deliveries to get two wickets in a single over.

 

While Badoni played some cheeky strokes, LSG finished well below what would be considered par-score on this Ekana Stadium track. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

