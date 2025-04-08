Pooran Becomes LSG's Real Boss!

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran sits comfortably atop the Orange Cap leaderboard with 288 runs. Photograph: BCCI

Nicholas Pooran is not just in form -- he's in a league of his own.

The Lucknow Super Giants vice-captain has emerged as the most fearsome batter of IPL 2025, and it's becoming increasingly clear that opposition bowlers have no answer to his power-packed onslaughts.

After five matches, the Trinidad-born star sits comfortably atop the Orange Cap leaderboard with 288 runs. He has already hammered three half-centuries, and the manner in which he has been dismantling bowling attacks makes him arguably the most unstoppable force of the tournament so far.

Pooran's season began with fireworks -- a brutal 30-ball 75 against Delhi Capitals -- setting the tone for what was to come. He followed that up with a blistering 26-ball 70 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

A rare quiet patch of 44 and 12 against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians was quickly forgotten when he unleashed his most devastating performance yet: A breathtaking, unbeaten 87 off just 36 balls against reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Walking in during the 11th over, Pooran wasted no time. He smashed eight sixes and seven fours, launching an all-out assault that left KKR's bowlers in complete disarray. 4

Alongside Mitchell Marsh, he stitched a game-changing 71-run stand in just 30 balls, powering LSG to a monstrous 238/3.

Although a tight final over from Vaibhav Arora denied him his maiden IPL century, Pooran still walked off having registered his highest-ever IPL score -- a statement knock that showcased his unmatched range and dominance.

Pooran's T20 numbers this season are freakish. He is hitting a six every 8.05 balls in IPL 2025, second only to Andre Russell (6.87) among players with at least 50 sixes.

In the death overs (final four), he's striking at over 200 for every delivery length barring yorkers -- a testament to his ability to adapt and explode under pressure.

What makes this run even more impressive is the weight of expectation he is carrying. Retained by LSG for a staggering Rs 21 crore (Rs 210 million) -- the highest for any player in IPL retention history -- Pooran has more than lived up to his price tag.

Fans, once sceptical, are now in awe of his consistency, praising his ability to deliver week after week with poise and power.

As Pooran continues to dominate, comparisons within his own team have sparked outrage online -- especially around LSG Skipper Rishabh Pant.

With just 19 runs in 5 matches this season at an average of 4.75, Pant's struggles with the bat and decision to demote himself down the order have not gone unnoticed.

The backlash on social media has been fierce.

'Pant should give his share of the Rs 27 crore to Pooran. He's the one winning us matches.'

'Pant is hiding behind his teammates -- Pooran deserves to lead this team, not him.'

Such comments reflect the growing frustration among fans who feel that while Pooran is carrying LSG with bat in hand, Pant has yet to justify his price tag or take charge when it matters most.