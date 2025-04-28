HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IPL PIX: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 14, smashes 35-ball century!

April 28, 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi on the attack during the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans on Monday. Photographs: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi lit up the IPL 2025 with a stunning half-century off just 17 balls against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The teenage sensation hammered six sixes and three fours, reaching his milestone with a boundary over the off-side against spinner Washington Sundar.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

His 17-ball blitz marked the fastest fifty of IPL 2025 so far and the second-fastest by a Royals batter in IPL history.

Suryavanshi’s explosive knock completely overshadowed his senior partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, who also went on the attack early, scoring 31 off 16 balls. Together, the two openers added a record 87 runs in the Powerplay -- Rajasthan Royals’ highest-ever Powerplay score in the IPL.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Playing in just the third IPL match of his career, the young left-hander announced himself in style by lofting Mohammed Siraj for a huge six over long-on off just the second ball he faced. He continued the onslaught in the fourth over, smashing Ishant Sharma for three sixes and two fours to push Royals past 50 inside four overs.

 

Suryavanshi sealed his record-breaking fifty by smashing Washington Sundar for back-to-back sixes over midwicket, followed by a boundary -- completing a jaw-dropping 17-ball half-century.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Suryavanshi heaved spinner Sundar over midwicket for two sixes over midwicket before hitting a four to race to a stunning fifty from just 17 balls

