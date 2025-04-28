5 Reasons Why LSG Are Struggling In IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants suffered an emphatic 54-run thrashing at the hands of Mumbai Indians on Sunday -- their fifth defeat from 10 matches this season.



LSG were outplayed with both bat and ball as some of their biggest names failed once again to deliver under pressure.



Captain Rishabh Pant's horror run with the bat shows no signs of abating, while their bowlers have also struggled to produce impactful performances consistently.



Here are the five key reasons why LSG are struggling in IPL 2025:



Pant's horror run hurting LSG





Is the pressure of the record-breaking price tag taking a toll on Rishabh Pant?



Is the burden of captaincy further affecting his batting?



With LSG stumbling in their last few games, the strain is starting to show on Pant, who has struggled with the bat since the start of IPL 2025.



Pant, the costliest player in IPL history after being bought for a staggering Rs 27 crore, has managed just 110 runs in nine innings, at a strike rate of 98. Apart from the 49-ball 63 in a losing cause against Chennai Super Kings, he has failed to cross the 30-run mark in his other eight innings, including six single digit scores.



Against Mumbai Indians, he walked in at No 4 but threw his wicket away playing a rash shot. Attempting a reverse sweep against spinner Will Jacks off only his second delivery faced, he offered a simple catch to short third man.



LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka is known to be a hard taskmaster. K L Rahul, who led LSG to the play-offs in their first two seasons, was released last year after they failed to guide them in the top four.



Goenka also famously sacked Mahendra Singh Dhoni as captain when he owned the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017.



Given Goenka's reputation, it won't be a surprise if Pant is relieved of captaincy midway through the season if results don't improve soon.



What is affecting Pooran?





Nicholas Pooran's lack of runs has also coincided with LSG's slide, winning just one of their last four matches.



The West Indian power-hitter made a blistering start to IPL 2025, smashing four half-centuries in his first six innings, amassing 349 runs at a strike rate of 215.



However, his form has nosedived sharply over the past few games.



Pooran has managed just 28 runs from his last three innings, falling to pace bowlers each time, dealing a major blow for LSG's middle order.



With LSG stuck on 10 points from 10 matches, they will be desperate for Pooran to rediscover his explosive form and reignite their play-off hopes.



Middle order woes





Openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh have been LSG's two most consistent batters this season.



Marsh has hammered 378 runs from nine matches at a strike rate of 152, while Markram has compiled 335 runs from 10 games at a strike rate of 147 -- both players hitting four half-centuries each.



The duo has stitched together three 50-plus partnerships so far. However, the lack of contributions from the middle and lower order has repeatedly left LSG vulnerable, unable to capitalise on good starts.



The over-reliance on Marsh and Markram is becoming increasingly evident with the middle order batters unable to deliver.



Lack of fire power in lower order

A top-heavy LSG are paying the price for a brittle lower order. With Pant struggling at No. 4, the middle and lower order have looked glaringly thin.



Abdul Samad (115 runs from 9 innings) and David Miller (142 from 10 innings) have failed to provide the late-innings impetus, struggling to find fluency against both pace and spin.



Only the young Ayush Badoni has shown some consistency at the death, scoring 252 runs at a strike rate of 142, with one fifty and four scores above 30. However, he has largely fought a lone battle in the finishing role.



The absence of experienced finishers has left LSG vulnerable in close matches.



Inconsistent bowling performances





While young left-arm spinner Digvesh Rathi has been a bright spot with the ball, taking 10 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.75, LSG's bowling attack overall has lacked penetration and consistency.



Experienced leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has struggled, taking just nine wickets in 10 games while conceding runs at over 10 per over. He has managed only one wicket across his last three matches, leaving LSG exposed during the crucial middle overs.

Aiden Markram has chipped in with part-time spin, taking four wickets in 10 overs, but that has only papered over cracks.



The pacers have been equally ineffective.



Shardul Thakur, brought in an as injury replacement, started off well but has faded recently. He is their top wicket-taker with 12 wickets from nine games but has a poor economy rate of 11.20 runs per over.



Avesh Khan has bagged 10 wickets but has been expensive too at 9.6. Prince Yadav has managed just two wickets from five games, while Akash Deep has struggled badly, going for 12.25 runs an over in the four matches he played.



Without bowlers who can consistently strike or apply pressure, LSG\'s struggles have only mounted.

