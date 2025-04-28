Ashwin receives Padma Shri

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin receives the Padmi Shri at the hands of President Draupadi Murmu on Monday. Photograph: X

Retired Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday conferred with the Padma Shri award.

The Indian cricket legend received the prestigious honour at the hands of President Draupadi Murmu at her residence.

'Congratulations to @ashwinravi99 on being conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award by the Hon'ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn, honouring his remarkable achievements and an illustrious career with #TeamIndia,' BCCI tweeted on their X handle.

Ashwin's family was present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as he received the honour.

Ashwin retired from the game as the second highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 scalps in 106 games, leaving him only behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets).

The 38-year-old played 116 ODIs for India, claiming 156 wickets, while his 65 T20 International outings yielded 72 scalps.

However, he continues to ply his trade in the Indian Premier League and is representing Chennai Super Kings this season.