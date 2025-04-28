IPL PIX: Gill, Buttler fire Titans to huge total vs RR

Images from the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Monday.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler plays the reverse sweep against Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2025 match on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan smashed half-centuries to power Gujarat Titans to a huge 209/4 against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on Monday.

Skipper Gill was epitome of class in his 50-ball-84 -- his fourth half-century of the season, hitting five fours and four sixes. He set the tone in the Powerplay, adding 93 for the opening stand with an in-form Sai Sudharsan (39 off 30 balls).



Jos Buttler (50 not out off 26 balls) made a mincemeat of Royals' ordinary bowling attack in the middle and death overs, smashing four sixes apart from three boundaries.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Buttler executed reverse pulls and ramps at will while using the pace of deliveries to punish his former team Rajasthan Royals.



Gill displayed the cricketing smarts by picking the shorter boundary on the leg-side and the RR bowlers were also guilty of drifting towards his pads.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

There were pick-up pulls -- one over square leg and one over wide of mid-on -- but the flicked maximum off Yudhvir Singh stood out.



There was also a perfect off-drive and his opening partner Sudharsan was more than happy to give his skipper bulk of the strike in the Powerplay.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Once Sudharsan was dismissed, the dangerous Buttler piled up further misery with a 24-run over off Wanindu Hasaranga, which included three sixes and a boundary.

After that 15th over, Riyan Parag, who has struggled as RR's stand-in captain, was clueless as to whom he should look up to for getting breakthroughs to halt Titans' assault. Jofra Archer (1/49) has been good in patches but the main issue has been the two Sri Lankan spinners Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekhsana, who have not delivered on expected lines.

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan bats. Photograph: BCCI

Hasarangam, though, has been better, but Theekshana bowled too many loose balls for his comfort. On the night, the duo gave away 74 runs collectively in eight overs and never looked like troubling the GT batting line-up.



Gill looked set for his fifth IPL hundred but holed out in the deep off Theekshana, but Buttler, in company of Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia, took GT past the 200-run mark.