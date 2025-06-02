Preity, Ponting, Ness, Burman Rejoice!

Punjab Co-Owner Preity Zinta takes a selfie with match-winner Shreyas Iyer. Photographs: BCCI

Punjab Kings' players and owners were ecstatic as Captain Shreyas Iyer's match-winning knock powered them to victory against the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 at the Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1, 2025.



Punjab Kings, who made it to their first IPL final in 11 years, will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the title clash at the same ground on Tuesday, June 3.



Chasing 204 for victory, Shreyas smashed an unbeaten 87 off 41 balls, with eight sixes, to power Punjab Kings to an emphatic five-wicket win with an over to spare.



The Punjab Kings' owners showed their delight as they celebrated with Shreyas and his team after the famous win.



After years and years of chopping and changing, the appointments of Ricky Ponting as head coach and Shreyas as captain seems to have transformed Kings' fortunes.



Punjab Kings, who finished runners up to Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014, stand just one step away from a maiden IPL title.

Ricky Ponting celebrates a famous win his family.

Preity with jubilant families of the players and support staff.

Punjab Kings Co-Owner Ness Wadia about to hug Shreyas.

Marcus Stoinis consoles MI Captain Hardik Pandya after the match.

Preity with 'Punter'.

Preity with Nehal Wadhera.

Punter with another Punjab co-owner Mohit Burman.

Punter with Yuzi Chahal (back to the camera) and other Punbjab players.

A Punjab Kings' fan celebrate the victory.