HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Preity, Ponting, Ness, Burman Rejoice!

Preity, Ponting, Ness, Burman Rejoice!

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
Share:

June 02, 2025 09:42 IST

Preity Zinta with Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Co-Owner Preity Zinta takes a selfie with match-winner Shreyas Iyer. Photographs: BCCI

Punjab Kings' players and owners were ecstatic as Captain Shreyas Iyer's match-winning knock powered them to victory against the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 at the Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Punjab Kings, who made it to their first IPL final in 11 years, will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the title clash at the same ground on Tuesday, June 3.

Chasing 204 for victory, Shreyas smashed an unbeaten 87 off 41 balls, with eight sixes, to power Punjab Kings to an emphatic five-wicket win with an over to spare.

The Punjab Kings' owners showed their delight as they celebrated with Shreyas and his team after the famous win.

After years and years of chopping and changing, the appointments of Ricky Ponting as head coach and Shreyas as captain seems to have transformed Kings' fortunes.

Punjab Kings, who finished runners up to Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014, stand just one step away from a maiden IPL title.

Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting celebrates a famous win his family.

Preity Zinta

Preity with jubilant families of the players and support staff.

Punjab Kings Co-Owner Ness Wadia about to hug Shreyas.

Marcus Stoinis consoles Hardik Pandya

Marcus Stoinis consoles MI Captain Hardik Pandya after the match.

Preity Zinta with Ricky Ponting

Preity with 'Punter'.

Preity with Nehal Wadhera.

Punter with another Punjab co-owner Mohit Burman.

Ricky Ponting

Punter with Yuzi Chahal (back to the camera) and other Punbjab players.

A Punjab Kings' fan celebrate the victory.
 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL Comeback King: How Shreyas Iyer Silenced Critics
IPL Comeback King: How Shreyas Iyer Silenced Critics
Punjab captain Shreyas fined after match winning knock
Punjab captain Shreyas fined after match winning knock
'Jassi can be Jassi... but not today'
'Jassi can be Jassi... but not today'
Shreyas Iyer reveals secret behind knockout 87
Shreyas Iyer reveals secret behind knockout 87
PIX: Iyer's 87 stuns MI, PBKS to meet RCB in IPL final
PIX: Iyer's 87 stuns MI, PBKS to meet RCB in IPL final

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Where You Can Watch Raj Khosla's Classics

webstory image 2

Is Your Phone Losing WhatsApp Access?

webstory image 3

World Milk Day: Doodh Peeta Hai India

VIDEOS

CM Yogi welcomes Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Agra Airport2:24

CM Yogi welcomes Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Agra...

Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi0:45

Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi

Flood-like situation in Assam's Sribhumi after incessant rainfall1:20

Flood-like situation in Assam's Sribhumi after incessant...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD