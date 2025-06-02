Shreyas Iyer reveals secret behind knockout 87

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Source: PTI
June 02, 2025 02:33 IST

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer was happy that each and every player showed intent. Photograph: BCCI

Bigger the occasion, calmer he becomes is how Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer described his incredible 41-ball-87 that knocked out five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

 

Iyer, who led KKR to IPL title last year, played one of the finest knocks under pressure in a high stakes knock-out game to chase down a target of 204 in just 19 overs.

Asked about his secret recipe, Iyer replied: "I don't know to be honest, I love such big occasions. I always say to myself and to my colleagues in the team that the bigger the occasion, the calmer you are, you get the big results," Iyer said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Today was a right example where I was focusing more on my breathing rather than sweating out there," he added.

He was happy that each and every player showed intent.

"All players need to be assertive and show that intent from ball one. The intent was stupendous and even for me, I had to take some time."

"From the other end, the batsmen were striking pretty well. I know the more time I spend on the field, the better I get and my vision also gets better."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
