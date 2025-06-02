'Jassi can be Jassi... but not today'

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya did admit that execution on part of MI bowlers was off the mark. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer’s nerveless 87 not only sealed a historic IPL final berth for Punjab Kings but also earned admiration from rival skipper Hardik Pandya, who admitted that MI’s bowlers failed to execute under pressure — even Jasprit Bumrah.

Pandya agreed that Iyer took the game away from them.

"The way Shreyas batted, took his chances and some of the shots he played were really outstanding and I think they definitely batted really well."

Pandya did admit that execution on part of MI bowlers was off the mark.

"I think it was par, but it needed some great execution as a bowling unit which I think in these big games it really matters and as I mentioned they were really calm, put us under pressure and I think we were not able to execute the way we wanted."

"I will not put it on the wicket, if we had to something better it was maybe someone bowling right lengths or maybe right bowler at the right point, the result could have been a bit different."

It was one such day when Jasprit Bumrah didn't click, going for 40 runs in his four overs.

"Boom knowing the situation if even 18 balls are left, Jassi can be Jassi. And he can do something special and it just didn't happen today," said Hardik.