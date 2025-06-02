HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Jassi can be Jassi... but not today'

'Jassi can be Jassi... but not today'

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 02, 2025 02:42 IST

x

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya did admit that execution on part of MI bowlers was off the mark. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer’s nerveless 87 not only sealed a historic IPL final berth for Punjab Kings but also earned admiration from rival skipper Hardik Pandya, who admitted that MI’s bowlers failed to execute under pressure — even Jasprit Bumrah.

Pandya agreed that Iyer took the game away from them.

 

"The way Shreyas batted, took his chances and some of the shots he played were really outstanding and I think they definitely batted really well."

Pandya did admit that execution on part of MI bowlers was off the mark.

"I think it was par, but it needed some great execution as a bowling unit which I think in these big games it really matters and as I mentioned they were really calm, put us under pressure and I think we were not able to execute the way we wanted."

"I will not put it on the wicket, if we had to something better it was maybe someone bowling right lengths or maybe right bowler at the right point, the result could have been a bit different."

It was one such day when Jasprit Bumrah didn't click, going for 40 runs in his four overs.

"Boom knowing the situation if even 18 balls are left, Jassi can be Jassi. And he can do something special and it just didn't happen today," said Hardik.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET Mangaluru
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Iyer's 87 stuns MI, PBKS to meet RCB in IPL final
PIX: Iyer's 87 stuns MI, PBKS to meet RCB in IPL final
Rinku Singh set to tie knot with MP Priya Saroj
Rinku Singh set to tie knot with MP Priya Saroj
DC batter smashes 70-ball ton on club debut in England
DC batter smashes 70-ball ton on club debut in England
DK compares Kohli's work ethics to Djokovic, Bryant
DK compares Kohli's work ethics to Djokovic, Bryant
Ton-up Root helps England to down WI, claim ODI series
Ton-up Root helps England to down WI, claim ODI series

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Is Your Phone Losing WhatsApp Access?

webstory image 2

World Milk Day: Doodh Peeta Hai India

webstory image 3

9 Most Enjoyable Indian Milk Drinks

VIDEOS

Flood-like situation in Assam's Sribhumi after incessant rainfall1:20

Flood-like situation in Assam's Sribhumi after incessant...

Meet Miss World 2025 winner Opal Suchata Chuangsri2:55

Meet Miss World 2025 winner Opal Suchata Chuangsri

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes holy dip at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar3:17

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes holy dip at Har Ki Pauri in...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD