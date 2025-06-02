HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas fined after match winning knock

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas fined after match winning knock

June 02, 2025 08:38 IST

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer smashed an unbeaten 87 off 41 balls to power Punjab Kings to their first IPL final in 11 years. Photograph: BCCI

After playing a match-winning knock against Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer was fined for his team's slow over rate during the Qualifier 2 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday.

Shreyas starred with a captain's knock to help Punjab outclass Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the second qualifier on Sunday and set up a final with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 204 for victory, Shreyas smashed an unbeaten 87 off 41 balls, hitting eight sixes, to power Punjab Kings to their first IPL final in 11 years.

"As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined Rs 24

lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," said BCCI in a media release.

Mumbai Indians were also penalised for the same offence.

 

MI skipper Hardik Pandya was slapped with a Rs 30 lakh fine for his team's slow over rate.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 12 Lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," added the BCCI release.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
