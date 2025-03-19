Narine on spin twin Chakravarthy and sense of belonging in KKR

'This is going to be my 14th year in the IPL. I've played with them outside of IPL as well. It's like a family-based team for me. Every time I play with the Knight Riders logo, it feels like this is where I belong.'

IMAGE: Sunil Narine was all praise for Varun Chakravarthy's mystery bowling. Photograph: BCCI

Fresh from his exploits in India's triumphant Champions Trophy campaign, Varun Chakravarthy will be a key component of Kolkata Knight Riders' spin attack with his element of "uncertainty" in the upcoming IPL, veteran Sunil Narine said on Wednesday.

The West Indian spin-bowling all-rounder, heading into his 14th IPL season with KKR, believes Chakravarthy's ability to keep batters guessing would be key to their bowling unit's success.

"Over the years, we have proven it. We bowl well in tandem. It's always good to have him on my side. He keeps that pressure, that uncertainty -- something you're never sure about," Narine said in a select media interaction in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Chakravarthy, who picked up nine wickets in three matches in the Champions Trophy, has been a mainstay in KKR's lineup since 2020.

After an impressive first season with 17 wickets, he earned his maiden India call-up, though fitness issues delayed his international debut until 2021.

Retained by KKR in 2023, he delivered his best performance yet with 20 wickets and played a key role in their triumph last season.

Narine, one of the most decorated spinners in IPL history, is eager to embrace another season with a franchise that is like "family" to him.

"It's good to be back here. It's a place that I love being in, and I obviously enjoy the fans. The IPL is the hardest level of cricket, and as time goes on, it keeps getting tougher. All teams are competitive, and there are no easy games," Narine said.

IMAGE: Sunil Narine's batting exploits at the top were crucial to KKR's title run last season. Photograph: BCCI

Beyond his bowling, Narine's explosive batting at the top of the order has also played a crucial role in KKR's third IPL title last year.

"Cricket has evolved so much; you have to evolve with it. At times, you need to contribute with both bat and ball. It's all about confidence and belief in your ability. You have a God-given talent, and you try to make the best out of it," he said.

Reflecting on his journey so far, Narine said: "Starting off, franchise cricket felt like just another tournament. But as time went along, you developed a relationship, and it became like a family.

"This is going to be my 14th year in the IPL. I've played with them outside of IPL as well. It's like a family-based team for me. Every time I play with the Knight Riders logo, it feels like this is where I belong."

KKR will begin their title defence against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Narine emphasised the importance of a strong start as they have often slumped after winning a title.

"It's all about how you begin. The key is to get a win and build from there. Yes, we have struggled after winning a title before -- that's just the way life goes. But we're going to give our best shot and hopefully win the title again," he said.