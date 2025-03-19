HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » What's Special About KKR's New Jersey?

What's Special About KKR's New Jersey?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 19, 2025 11:03 IST

x

 

SEE: Juhi Chawla unveils the KKR jerseys with the special packaging. Video: KKR/X
 

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders unveiled its new jersey for the IPL 2025 season earlier this month.

The special feature of the jersey is that it will sport three stars above the franchise crest, signifying KKR's three IPL titles.

That said, KKR revealed another speciality about its latest kit on Tuesday.

With the focus firmly back on their 'Runs to Roots' campaign, team Co-Owner Juhi Chawla reveals the unique quality of their jersey in a video on their X handle.

'The new KKR jersey, unveiled earlier in March, is designed to be 100% biodegradable in a compost state, setting a standard for sustainable sportswear in cricket,' KKR said on Tuesday.

KKR players don new jerseys with three stars above the crest, signifying their three IPL titles

IMAGE: KKR players don new jerseys with three stars above the crest, signifying their three IPL titles. Photograph: KKR/X

Juhi's video goes on to reveal the speciality also lies in the packaging of the jerseys.

The jerseys come wrapped in sustainable packaging that transforms into plants when sown in soil with water, contributing to waste elimination while protecting the environment.

'Cheer loud, Plant Proud,' Juhi says in the video.

The defending champions led by Ajinkya Rahane will start their title defense against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on March 22.

Juhi Chawla and KKR

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: Meet The Captains
IPL 2025: Meet The Captains
Shreyas eyes success at No 3 slot
Shreyas eyes success at No 3 slot
Was desperate to work with Shreyas: Ponting
Was desperate to work with Shreyas: Ponting
Patani, Sheya Ghosal likely to perform at IPL opening
Patani, Sheya Ghosal likely to perform at IPL opening
PIX: Dhoni, Jadeja, Ashwin hit the nets!
PIX: Dhoni, Jadeja, Ashwin hit the nets!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kohli's 10 Best IPL Knocks

webstory image 2

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

webstory image 3

11 Happy Meals For Your Kids

VIDEOS

SPOTTED: Sreeleela at Mumbai airport1:03

SPOTTED: Sreeleela at Mumbai airport

Sunny Leone stuns in a saree0:53

Sunny Leone stuns in a saree

'Egg on my face': Shashi Tharoor on opposing India's stance on Ukraine war2:06

'Egg on my face': Shashi Tharoor on opposing India's...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD