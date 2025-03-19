What's Special About KKR's New Jersey?

SEE: Juhi Chawla unveils the KKR jerseys with the special packaging. Video: KKR/X

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders unveiled its new jersey for the IPL 2025 season earlier this month.

The special feature of the jersey is that it will sport three stars above the franchise crest, signifying KKR's three IPL titles.

That said, KKR revealed another speciality about its latest kit on Tuesday.

With the focus firmly back on their 'Runs to Roots' campaign, team Co-Owner Juhi Chawla reveals the unique quality of their jersey in a video on their X handle.

'The new KKR jersey, unveiled earlier in March, is designed to be 100% biodegradable in a compost state, setting a standard for sustainable sportswear in cricket,' KKR said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: KKR players don new jerseys with three stars above the crest, signifying their three IPL titles. Photograph: KKR/X

Juhi's video goes on to reveal the speciality also lies in the packaging of the jerseys.

The jerseys come wrapped in sustainable packaging that transforms into plants when sown in soil with water, contributing to waste elimination while protecting the environment.

'Cheer loud, Plant Proud,' Juhi says in the video.

The defending champions led by Ajinkya Rahane will start their title defense against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on March 22.