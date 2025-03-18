Was desperate to work with Shreyas: Ponting

The importance is to win the trophy. There is no pressure (of Punjab having never won the IPL). It is an opportunity, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer said in a joint media interaction with Head Coach Ricky Ponting.

IMAGE: Ricky Ponting at a Punjab Kings practice session on Tuesday. Photograph: Punjab Kings/X

Fresh from a successful Champions Trophy, India's quiet hero Shreyas Iyer is excited about his reunion with coach Ricky Ponting at Punjab Kings.

Ponting was appointed Punjab Head Coach ahead of the season.

The duo had worked together at Delhi Capitals.

"I've worked with him for almost three years in a franchise. And I know how he thinks about every individual on and off the field. He supports everyone.

"You see in some places there is a senior-junior culture. But when I worked with him for the first time, he made me feel like I'm a great player. And I can easily excel in this format. So, the confidence he gives is of a different level," Iyer said.

"And it feels good to work with him. If, for example the result has gone here and there, his mind doesn't fluctuate. He thinks in the same way. And he just likes to win."

And what his shared goal of the partnership with the Australian legend?

"The importance is to win the trophy. There is no pressure (of Punjab having never won the IPL). It is an opportunity," said Iyer.

Ponting was all praise for Iyer at the media interaction. Punjab had retained only two players ahead of the mega auction where they built a squad full of match winners including Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Marco Jansen.

"I was desperate to work with Shreyas again. We had a great working relationship at Delhi over a long period of time. He's one of the best players that I've worked with," the former Australia captain said.

"He's a great human being. He's an IPL winning captain. You couldn't ask for much more. He's only joined the camp a couple of days ago. So he's starting to make his mark on the team as a captain and as a leader.

"We've put a great squad together. As you know, captain-coach relationship in any team is vital. And I know that we've got a really good strong one here," said Ponting.

The Australian great stressed on the importance of winning at home, something Punjab Kings have not been able to do in recent years.

"What I understand is that if you are not winning at home, you are not winning the IPL," Ponting put it in simple terms.

"It's one of the main reasons that I'm sitting here now. I wanted a really strong coaching challenge. And we've got that. But there's no pressure on us. What have we got to lose? (having never won).

"We're going to go out and play a really dynamic and entertaining brand of cricket. And I know we've got the players that can do that."

Punjab Kings play Gujarat Titans in their IPL opener in Ahmedabad on March 25.